Missouri-Auburn: How to Watch | Rock M Nation

I hope everyone is hunkered down.
I think 2/3 of the country is going to feel some impact of this storm. And because of it, we’re getting some early tip times around the country. It’s good for the early risers, and also good for the winter couch potato. I’m one of those, I’ll let you figure out which.
There are three games tipping at 10am, including Ole Miss at Kentucky which was moved up due to weather. It was originally schedule for 11am CT, but now they’re tipping at 10. There are ten total games tipping before Missouri where it’s either an SEC game or a top 25 matchup. Which is good since there isn’t much else to do.
As for the Tigers, they take on the Sooners.
We’ve talked before about the long history between Mizzou and Oklahoma. 145 matchups, 74 wins and 71 losses. The biggest loss by 36, the biggest win by 38.
Mizzou has been a lot better against the Sooners at home than on the road. Norman has long been a place where the Tigers have struggled to secure wins. At home they’re 52-20, in Norman they’re 12-46. Stay warm, read Matt Harris’s post on Ant Robinson, and the game preview.
Missouri-Oklahoma Basketball: How to Watch, Game Info:
DATE: Saturday, January 24, 2026
LOCATION: Mizzou Arena; Columbia, MO
College Basketball Games to watch, January 24th, 2026
