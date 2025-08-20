But the Northern Irishman is fully focused on the players that are in the building and is confident there is enough quality to overcome Kairat and progress to the Champions League proper.

“You can get distracted by what you don’t have but what I do have is guys that understand the structure of the team really well,” Rodgers added.

“They’re gaining fitness all the time and are really motivated to get there. This is probably the most stable we’ve been [compared to previous European play-offs].

“I have no injuries, I believe that the quality of our game and the intensity that we want to work at can hopefully be enough to see us through.”

But Rodgers is not underestimating the challenge the Kazakh champions will pose, given they have advanced through three rounds of qualifying to reach this stage.

“Like a lot of teams at this level in qualification and in the Champions League, they’re teams that are used to winning,” he said.

“They’re 20 games into their season so they’re going to be at a good level of fitness. They’re a team that like to build the game from behind, mostly short and then as they progress through the pitch, full-backs go high, wingers come on the inside.

“So really what you expect from a modern team at a really good level. They’re technically strong and play some really good football.”