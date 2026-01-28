Champions League: goals and action from all 18 matches in league phase finale – live | Champions League

Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

The latest scores Ajax 0-0 Olympiacos

Arsenal 2-1 Kairat Almaty

Athletic Club 1-1 Sporting CP

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Bodo/Glimt

Barcelona 0-1 Copenhagen

Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 Villarreal

Benfica 0-0 Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Inter

Club Brugge 2-0 Marseille

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool 1-0 Qarabag

Man City 1-0 Galatasaray

Monaco 0-0 Juventus

Napoli 0-1 Chelsea

Pafos 1-0 Slavia Prague

Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Newcastle

PSV Eindhoven 0-0 Bayern Munich

Union SG 0-0 Atalanta Share

GOAL! Napoli 0-1 Chelsea (Enzo Fernandez 18 pen) Enzo Fernandez drives Chelsea in front from the penalty spot. John Brewin has all the details. Share

Pafos and Atletico Madrid have taken the lead against Slavia Prague and Bobo/Glimt respectively. Atleti’s goal, an excellent header from Alexander Sorloth, moves them up to seventh. Share Updated at 20.19 GMT

GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Qarabag (Mac Allister 15) Dominik Szoboszlai’s corner pinballs around the six-yard box before being headed in from close by range by Alexis Mac Allister. Liverpool are on course for a top-eight finish. Share

GOAL! Arsenal 2-1 Kairat Almaty (Havertz 16) Kai Havertz restores Arsenal’s lead with his first goal of an injury-hit season. Meanwhile, at Anfield… Share Updated at 20.18 GMT

The latest scores Arsenal 1-1 Kairat Almaty

Athletic Club 1-1 Sporting CP

Atletico Madrid 0-0 Bodo/Glimt

Ajax 0-0 Olympiacos

Barcelona 0-1 Copenhagen

Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 Villarreal

Benfica 0-0 Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Inter

Club Brugge 2-0 Marseille

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool 0-0 Qarabag

Man City 1-0 Galatasaray

Monaco 0-0 Juventus

Napoli 0-0 Chelsea

Pafos 0-0 Slavia Prague

Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Newcastle

PSV Eindhoven 0-0 Bayern Munich

Union SG 0-0 Atalanta Share

10 min: Liverpool 0-0 Qarabag Another injury in defence for Liverpool: Jeremie Frimpong has gone off with a hamstring problem. Wataru Endo came on for him. Share

More goals! Club Brugge are 2-0 up against Marseille and Leverkusen have taken the lead at home to Villarreal. Oh, and Sporting have equalised away to Athletic Club. Share Updated at 20.13 GMT

GOAL! Man City 1-0 Galatasaray (Haaland 10) The beast is back – and Manchester City are up to sixth as things stand. It was a simple goal for Haaland, who strolled through on goal and chipped the ball over the outrushing keeper. Share

GOAL! PSG 1-0 Newcastle (Vitinha 8) PSG are in front. It was a lovely goal from Vitinha, who dummied Lewis Hall and passed the ball lazily into the net from the edge of the area. Vitinha of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates scoring his team’s first goal against Newcastle United. Photograph: Franco Arland/Getty Images Share Updated at 20.18 GMT

GOAL! Arsenal 1-1 Kairat Almaty (Jorginho 7 pen) A man called Jorginho has scored from the spot at the Emirates. Jorginho sends Arsenal’s keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga the wrong way. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters Jorginho celebrates after restoring parity at Arsenal. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Action Images/Reuters Share Updated at 20.15 GMT

GOALS! Athletic Club 1-0 Sporting (Sancet 2); Barcelona 0-1 FC Copenhagen (Dadason 4) The Icelandic teenager Viktor Dadason has given Copenhagen a shock lead at Barcelona. Copenhagen’s Viktor Dadason celebrates after opening the scoring at Barcelona. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters Share Updated at 20.16 GMT

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Kairat Almaty (Gyokeres 2) Viktor Gyokeres has hammered Arsenal in front from the edge of the area. Arsenal’s Viktor Gyokeres fires the home side ahead. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters Then celebrates in his trademark style. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA Share Updated at 20.08 GMT

Pope saves Dembele’s penalty! 4 min: PSG 0-0 Newcastle A fabulous save from Nick Pope! Dembele swept the penalty towards the bottom right corner but Pope guessed right and maded a superb save at full stretch. Share

3 min: Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham Xavi Simons thought he’d put Spurs ahead but the goal has been disallowed. Not sure why. Meanwhile, PSG have a penalty against Newcastle. Share

3 min: PSG 0-0 Newcastle The referee is going to the monitor. Meanwhile… Share

1 min: PSG 0-0 Newcastle PSG appeal for a penalty inside the first minute when the ball hits the outstretched arm of Lewis Miley. The ball took a ricochet but this might be given. Newcastle have bad memories of Paris and penalties. Share

Peep peep (x18)! The night o’ chaos is under way. Share

“What have you done to deserve this 18-match live blog from The Man?” writes Krishnamoothy V. “It feels like those simultaneous chess games that grandmasters play. My head would be scrambled and fried by half-time if I were to do this.” They told me it was a birthday present. Share

GOAL!!! No, not really; it’s not even 8pm. I’m just getting ready for the orgy of goals that is about to begin. Share

PSG v Newcastle “G’day Rob, hope you’re well!” writes the never-less-than-chipper Chris Paraskevas. “Newcastle’s rather awkward lineup doesn’t fill me with confidence at all. A front three of Willock, Woltemade and Elanga probably doesn’t strike fear into PSG, but their front three makes me feel very uncertain and awkward – like that time I turned up to my girlfriend’s high school prom with a Socceroos scarf and realised I was woefully out of my depth/underprepared on the big stage… Still hoping this will be a cracking match.” I was surprised to see Gordon on the bench but I can understand Elanga’s selection given the likelihood that Newcastle will be forced to play on the break. Bruno not being fit enough to start is a huge blow. Share

Real Madrid, Liverpool and Spurs are guaranteed a top-eight place if they win tonight. For the rest, including Newcastle, Chelsea and Manchester City, it’s a bit more complicated. Share

Athletic Club v Sporting team news Athletic Club Simon, Gorosabel, Paredes, Yuri, Boiro, Ruiz de Galarreta, Rego, Gomez, Sancet, Guruzeta, Navarro. Subs: Padilla, Vesga, Berenguer, Areso, Lekue, Serrano, Hierro, de Luis, Ibon Sanchez, Selton Sanchez, Gift. Sporting Rui Silva, Fresneda, Diomande, Inacio, Araujo, Hjulmand, Simoes, Catamo, Braganca, Trincao, Suarez. Subs: Virginia, Francisco Silva, Matheus Reis, Morita, Pedro Goncalves, Vagiannidis, Kochorashvili, Alisson Santos, Flavio Goncalves, Quaresma, Nel, Ricardo Mangas. Referee Felix Zwayer (Germany) Share

Thirteen minutes to kick off. A reminder that we have a separate live blog for Napoli v Chelsea, with John Brewin doing the honours. Share

“After defeat, get right back on the horse, isn’t it?” writes Charles Antaki. “Ideally a rough-riding war horse to test your mettle and give you back pride and confidence. Arsenal, though, have something a little less daunting in front of them; perhaps one of those small friendly ponies you see at petting zoos. No disrespect to Kairat FC of course, but they are bottom of the league. So maybe just a gentle canter round the ring for Arteta and his men? Of course, if they fall off this time, even though it won’t mean much in Champions League terms, there will be Unhappiness among the faithful.” Share

Union SG v Atalanta team news Union SG Scherpen, Mac Allister, Burgess, Sykes, Patris, Van De Perre, Zorgane, Khalaili, Smith, Ait El Hadj, Florucz. Subs: Chambaere, Fuseini, Schoofs, Niang, Keita, Berradi, Huygevelde, Hamoutahar, Leysen. Atalanta Sportiello, Kossounou, Hien, Ahanor, Zappacosta, Musah, Ederson Silva, Bernasconi, Samardzic, Lookman, Krstovic. Subs: Zalewski, Scalvini, Kolasinac, Djimsiti, De Ketelaere, de Roon, Scamacca, Pasalic, Sulemana, Carnesecchi, Rossi. Referee Michael Oliver (England) Share

Barcelona v FC Copenhagen team news Barcelona Joan Garcia, Kounde, Cubarsi, Gerard, Balde, Eric Garcia, Lopez, Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha, Lewandowski. Subs: Szczesny, Kochen, Araujo, Torres, Rashford, Bernal, Torrents, Bardghji, Marques, Casado. FC Copenhagen Kotarski, Meling, Hatzidiakos, Gabriel Pereira, Suzuki, Lopez, Larsson, Clem, Achouri, Elyounoussi, Dadason. Subs: Runarsson, Gadeberg-Burr, Garananga, Claesson, Moukoko, Robert, Madsen, Moalem, Hojer, Ankamafio, West. Referee Benoit Bastien (France) Share

Borussia Dortmund v Inter Milan team news Borussia Dortmund Kobel, Can, Mane, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson, Bellingham, Nmecha, Bensebaini, Beier, Silva, Guirassy. Subs: Ostrzinski, Meyer, Yan Couto, Brandt, Chukwuemeka, Adeyemi. Inter Milan Sommer, Akanji, Acerbi, Bisseck, Luis Henrique, Sucic, Zielinski, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Bonny, Thuram. Subs: Di Gennaro, Josep Martinez, de Vrij, Lautaro Martinez, Frattesi, Diouf, Carlos Augusto, Darmian, Cocchi, Bovo, Esposito, Bastoni. Referee Istvan Kovacs (Romania) Share

Benfica v Real Madrid team news Benfica Trubin, Dedic, Tomas Araujo, Otamendi, Dahl, Barreiro, Aursnes, Prestianni, Sudakov, Schjelderup, Pavlidis. Subs: Ferreira, Antonio Silva, Barrenechea, Bruma, Ivanovic, Manu, Banjaqui, Neto, Oliveira, Anisio Cabral, Rego, Prioste. Real Madrid Courtois, Valverde, Asencio, Huijsen, Carreras, Guler, Tchouameni, Bellingham, Mastantuono, Mbappe, Vinicius Junior. Subs: Lunin, Gonzalez, Carvajal, Alaba, Camavinga, Rodrygo, Gonzalo Garcia, Ceballos, Francisco Garcia, Diaz, Aguado, Cestero. Referee Davide Massa (Italy) Share

Liverpool v Qarabag Remember the summer of 2008? That was when Pep Guardiola was appointed as first-team coach at Barcelona, Jürgen Klopp arrived at Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea gambled on a certain Luiz Felipe Scolari. Since then the west London club have had 12 different permanent managers. Qarabag, who Liverpool play in the Champions League on Wednesday, have had one: Gurban Gurbanov, also known as the Azerbaijani Sir Alex Ferguson. Gurbanov has become one of the longest serving elite coaches in the world and he has built a remarkable empire, turning the club into a force to be reckoned with in European competitions. This season is destined to be their best. As Qarabag visit Anfield on the last matchday of the league phase of the Champions League, they have a very good chance of qualifying for the next phase. They are 18th on 10 points, one ahead of European powerhouses such as Marseille, Bayer Leverkusen and PSV Eindhoven. Even a defeat may be enough to stay in the playoff places. Share

Liverpool v Qarabag team news Ryan Gravenberch starts in defence for Liverpool, with Andy Robertson returning at left-back. Liverpool Alisson, Frimpong, Gravenberch, Van Dijk, Robertson, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Ekitike. Subs: Mamardashvili, Woodman, Endo, Kerkez, Chiesa, Nyoni, Nallo, Morrison, Ngumoha. Qarabag FK Kochalski, Matheus Silva, Mustafazade, Medina, Cafarquliyev, Pedro Bicalho, Jankovic, Andrade, Montiel, Zoubir, Duran. Subs: Ramazanov, Buntic, Mmaee, Kouakou, Akhundzade, Addai, Daniel, Kashchuk, Qurbanly, Bayramov, Abbas Huseynov, Badavi Huseynov. Referee Ivan Kruzliak (Slovakia) Share

Paris Saint-Germain v Newcastle team news A blow for Newcastle, whose captain Bruno Guimaraes is only fit enough for the bench. Paris Saint-Germain Safonov, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes, Zaire Emery, Vitinha, Neves, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Barcola. Subs: Chevalier, James, Lucas Beraldo, Zabarnyi, Goncalo Ramos, Doue, Hernandez, Mayulu, Mbaye. Newcastle Pope, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Hall, Miley, Ramsey, Tonali, Elanga, Willock, Woltemade. Subs: Ramsdale, Trippier, Wissa, Gordon, Barnes, Osula, Jacob Murphy, Alex Murphy, Guimaraes, Shahar, Harris. Referee Slavko Vincic (Slovenia) Nick Woltemade warms up at the Parc des Princes. Photograph: Benoît Tessier/Reuters Share Updated at 19.37 GMT

Napoli v Chelsea This is the first meeting between the sides since a classic tie in 2011-12. Chelsea came back from a 3-1 defeat in Naples to progress on a wild night at Stamford Bridge, and one of our own was there. Share

Napoli v Chelsea team news Napoli Meret, Di Lorenzo, Juan Jesus, Buongiorno, Spinazzola, Lobotka, McTominay, Olivera, Vergara, Elmas, Hojlund. Subs: Contini, Spinelli, Gutierrez, Lukaku, Beukema, De Chiara, Garofalo. Chelsea: Sanchez, Gusto, James, Fofana, Cucurella, Santos, Caicedo, Estevao, Fernandez, Pedro Neto, Joao Pedro. Subs: Jorgensen, Merrick, Badiashile, Delap, Palmer, Bynoe-Gittens, Hato, Chalobah, George, Acheampong, Guiu, Garnacho. Referee Clement Turpin (France) Share

PSV v Bayern Munich team news PSV Kovar, Dest, Schouten, Obispo, Junior, Til, Veerman, Man, Wanner, Perisic, Saibari. Subs: Schiks, Smolenaars, Saleh-Eddine, Flamingo, Driouech, Bajraktarevic, Sildialli, Fernandez, Nagalo, Verkooijen. Bayern Munich Urbig, Bischof, Upamecano, Tah, Ito, Kimmich, Pavlovic, Karl, Musiala, Diaz, Jackson. Subs: Neuer, Ulreich, Gnabry, Goretzka, Kane, Olise, Davies, Boey, Kiala, Mike, Chavez. Referee Joao Pedro Pinheiro (Portugal) Share

Arsenal v FC Kairat team news With Arsenal already sure of a place int he last 16, Mikel Arteta has picked a (very, very strong) reserve team. Arsenal Arrizabalaga, White, Mosquera, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly, Eze, Norgaard, Havertz, Madueke, Gyokeres, Martinelli. Subs: Setford, Gabriel, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Odegaard, Saka, Trossard, Gabriel Jesus, Salmon, Porter, Ibrahim, Bailey-Joseph. FC Kairat Anarbekov, Shirobokov, Martynovich, Sorokin, Tapalov, Glazer, Sadybekov, Mata, Mrynskiy, Edmilson, Jorginho. Subs: Buch, Kalmurza, Kasabulat, Kurgin, Stanojev, Gromyko, Bagdat, Ricardinho. Referee Urs Schnyder (Switzerland) Share Updated at 19.15 GMT

Man City v Galatasaray team news Erling Haaland returns to the City side after being rested against Wolves at the weekend. Man City Donnarumma, Matheus Luiz, Khusanov, Ake, Ait Nouri, O’Reilly, Cherki, Silva, Marmoush, Doku, Haaland. Subs: Trafford, Bettinelli, Reijnders, Gonzalez, Foden, Gray, Mukasa, Alleyne, Lewis, Mfuni. Galatasaray Cakir, Sallai, Sanchez, Bardakci, Jakobs, Gundogan, Lemina, Sane, Gabriel Sara, Baris Yilmaz, Osimhen. Subs: Sen, Guvenc, Icardi, Yunus Akgun, Elmali, Kutucu, Ayhan, Torreira, Kahraman, Karasu, Kocak, Singo. Referee Alejandro Hernandez (Spain) Share Updated at 19.15 GMT

Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham Hotspur team news Randal Kolo Muani and Wilson Odobert, who were involved in a car accident yesterday, both start for Spurs. Eintracht Frankfurt Santos, Amenda, Koch, Theate, Buta, Hojlund, Larsson, Brown, Skhiri, Gotze, Knauff. Subs: Zetterer, Grahl, Chaibi, Dahoud, Kristensen, Bahoya, Doan, Chandler, Collins, Doumbia, Dills, Staff. Tottenham Hotspur Vicario, Spence, Romero, Danso, Udogie, Gray, Joao Palhinha, Odobert, Sarr, Simons, Muani. Subs: Kinsky, Austin, Solanke, Scarlett, Kyerematen, Hardy, Byfield, Rowswell, Olusesi, Hall. Referee Jesus Gil Manzano (Spain) Share Updated at 19.16 GMT

David Hytner Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham Hotspur Thomas Frank’s preparations for the Champions League game at Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday night have been rocked by injuries to Pedro Porro and Micky van de Ven – and a car crash affecting Randal Kolo Muani and Wilson Odobert. The Tottenham manager reported that Kolo Muani and Odobert were OK after pictures emerged on social media of them standing by a black Ferrari with significant damage to its front end. It is understood that the car belongs to Kolo Muani and had a tyre blowout on the motorway. Odobert was following behind in a separate vehicle and stopped to check on him. The players were making their way from the Spurs training ground to Stansted airport for the team flight to Frankfurt. Frank said neither had boarded it and they had to take a different flight to Frankfurt later on Tuesday night. Share

Jonathan Wilson Has there been a great game in the Champions League group stage this season? Probably not. Even if there had been, it almost certainly didn’t mean all that much. But that’s the way of the modern game: an extremely protracted clearing of the throat before the real business begins. Uefa will proudly tell the world that only six teams have nothing to play for in the final round of games on Wednesday, but whether it was worth 126 games to get to the mild peril of Napoli or Club Brugge possibly going out, or the questionable thrill of finding out whether Tottenham or Atalanta will have to endure the playoff round, is debatable. Share

The permutations Look, it’s really complicated. But Billy Munday and Michael Butler have put together this very useful guide to what the 36 teams (well, 32, as four of them are out) need to do tonight. Share

The Champions League table (as it stands) Share