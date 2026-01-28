Against Copenhagen, only a win will do. And by as many goals as possible.

The reward is a biggie. Finishing in the top eight of the UEFA Champions League league phase and qualifying directly for the round of 16. A challenge that carries special importance for Hansi Flick, as the German coach explained in his pre-match press conference.

“We’re very confident and I hope we can win to qualify for the next round” he said. “The most important thing is to do a good job and play at our highest level.”

“We are only focusing on ourselves and on what is in our hands. That’s a good way to approach it. It will be a tough match against Copenhagen, who also have a lot at stake. We should never make excuses. That’s our philosophy … We have confidence in our style, in how we play, and this is the Champions League. We’ll have to show our best level.”

Need for goals

When asked about the need to score goals, he underlined how “we’ll have to manage it in the best possible way. We have a good squad, also on the bench, and we have to play as a team. The match is very important for us and we’ll have to show that. That’s what I want to see.”

“We have to take it step by step. We have to play this match respecting Copenhagen, because they have a fantastic team. We’ll need to defend very well, try to keep a clean sheet and score goals to win … “We’re in a good moment, in a good situation, and I like that. It makes me confident in the team.”

On an individual level, Flick confirmed Ferran Torres’s availability, saying “it looks good and he’s ready. I’m very happy that he’s recovered so quickly.”