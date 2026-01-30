Champions League playoffs: Real Madrid get Jose Mourinho's Benfica again, PSG vs. Monaco

Real Madrid have been handed a rematch with Jose Mourinho’s Benfica in the Champions League knockout playoff round, while holders Paris Saint-Germain will take on fellow French side AS Monaco.
Madrid and Benfica’s fate in the playoffs were sealed after a remarkable final game of the league phase, which featured a last-minute header from goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin. That goal clinched Benfica’s spot in the 16-team playoffs, while defeat dropped Madrid out of the top-eight automatic qualifying places.
Benfica have now won three of the clubs’ previous four European meetings, including the 1962 European Cup final, and the two-legged tie in February will be another chance for former Real coach Jose Mourinho to get one over on his old club, the 15-time champions of Europe.
The winners will advance to the round of 16, where Madrid may yet face another showdown with Manchester City.
– Champions League playoff picks: Can Mourinho shock Madrid again?
– Best Champions League tifos: Bob Marley, Beatles, ‘Erling the Great’
– Groundhog Day Derby: 2 teams will clash 5 times in Europe this season
Elsewhere, PSG face an all-Ligue 1 clash against Monaco, which is nine places and 21 points below it in the league.
Bodo/Glimt of Norway, meanwhile, who beat City 3-1 in the penultimate league phase round, were drawn against Inter Milan.
Juventus will take on Galatasaray in another headline tie, with Atlético Madrid meeting Club Brugge.
The two-legged matches will take place on Feb. 17-18 and Feb 24-25.
Champions League knockout playoff draw in full
Borussia Dortmund vs. Atalanta
Olympiacos vs. Bayer Leverkusen
Galatasaray vs. Juventus
Club Brugge vs. Atlético Madrid
Monaco vs. Paris Saint-Germain
Benfica vs. Real Madrid
Qarabag vs. Newcastle United
Bodo/Glimt vs. Inter Milan
Information from PA and Associated Press was used in this report.