Champions League playoffs: Real Madrid get Jose Mourinho's Benfica again, PSG vs. Monaco


Jan 30, 2026, 08:25 AM ET

Real Madrid have been handed a rematch with Jose Mourinho’s Benfica in the Champions League knockout playoff round, while holders Paris Saint-Germain will take on fellow French side AS Monaco.

Madrid and Benfica’s fate in the playoffs were sealed after a remarkable final game of the league phase, which featured a last-minute header from goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin. That goal clinched Benfica’s spot in the 16-team playoffs, while defeat dropped Madrid out of the top-eight automatic qualifying places.

Benfica have now won three of the clubs’ previous four European meetings, including the 1962 European Cup final, and the two-legged tie in February will be another chance for former Real coach Jose Mourinho to get one over on his old club, the 15-time champions of Europe.

The winners will advance to the round of 16, where Madrid may yet face another showdown with Manchester City.

Elsewhere, PSG face an all-Ligue 1 clash against Monaco, which is nine places and 21 points below it in the league.

Bodo/Glimt of Norway, meanwhile, who beat City 3-1 in the penultimate league phase round, were drawn against Inter Milan.

Juventus will take on Galatasaray in another headline tie, with Atlético Madrid meeting Club Brugge.

The two-legged matches will take place on Feb. 17-18 and Feb 24-25.

Champions League knockout playoff draw in full

Borussia Dortmund vs. Atalanta
Olympiacos vs. Bayer Leverkusen
Galatasaray vs. Juventus
Club Brugge vs. Atlético Madrid
Monaco vs. Paris Saint-Germain
Benfica vs. Real Madrid
Qarabag vs. Newcastle United
Bodo/Glimt vs. Inter Milan

Information from PA and Associated Press was used in this report.



