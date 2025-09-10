FSU student organizations protest conservative star Charlie Kirk An FSU campus visit from conservative star Charlie Kirk sparks a protest from the Tallahassee Students for a Democratic Society (SDS).

Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk thinks young women should work more on having babies (and less on chasing their own career goals).

The Turning Point USA founder, 31, appeared on FOX News’ “Ingraham Angle” on Sept. 8 and talked about the “Gen Z Gender Divide” with host Laura Ingraham, who asked him, “What is going on with women and not wanting to prioritize family?”

More: Could trad wives, influencers have sparked the red wave among female voters?

Kirk said, “This is a pattern that I have seen time and time again on college campuses where young men are ordering their life correctly.”

In recent years, some right-leaning and far-right influencers have pushed a narrative surrounding the nostalgia of the “nuclear family” and the idea that women may not be able to have it all, at least not all at once.

Who is Charlie Kirk? Here’s what he had to say on Day 1 of the RNC.

He said men are making the right choices.

“They want to – first and foremost – have children, get married, and then have a nice job or to be able to travel,” Kirk added. He also said that young women who voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris “don’t value having children, and this is one of the reasons why we are seeing a fertility collapse in the West.”

“Less and less young people get married,” Kirk said. “We’re seeing more and more people go into their 30s to have children.” Ingraham, 62, has never been married. She is the single parent of three children.

After working as a speechwriter in former President Ronald Reagan’s administration, Ingraham pursued a law degree and became a conservative media darling. In 2008, Ingraham adopted her first child from Guatemala, who is now a Texas A&M student. She also adopted two sons.

Charlie Kirk: Young women who voted for Harris want ‘loneliness’

But Kirk wasn’t necessarily talking about women like her. He said that “young women who voted for Kamala Harris, they want careerism, consumerism and loneliness,” while “Trump voters, young men, they want family, children and legacy.”

Later, Ingraham asked, “Charlie, what advice would you give young women who have been taught to put their careers first before even thinking about settling down or having kids?” Kirk – who said that he “always get in trouble no matter how I answer this question” – said, “Having children is more important than having a good career.”

More: ‘It’s like dopamine.’ Looking for role models, troubled young men find Andrew Tate.

The father of two then used an example from his own life and said, “My kids matter way more than how many social media followers that I have.”

His advice continued: “And I would also tell young ladies, you can always go back to your career later, that there is a window where you primarily should pursue marriage and having children, and that is a beautiful thing.”

“This is not about shaming, this is not about ridiculing, this is not about moralizing. It is about lifting up what is beautiful,” Kirk said.