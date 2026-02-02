Charlie XCX's 'The Moment' Glitters In Limited Release

A24’s The Moment with Charli xcx delivered a major limited opening, grossing close to $428k on four screens for a per theater average pushing $107k. That’s the third biggest limited debut post-Covid after Marty Supreme and Asteroid City and in the top three ever for A24 alongside the Timothée Chalamet hit and Uncut Gems back in 2019.

The directorial debut of Aidan Zamiri, who co-wrote the film based on an original idea by Charli xcx. is a comedic behind-the- scenes look at the phenomenon that was Brat Summer. It Charli xcx fans show up in droves with more than 60 sellouts across all four screens. The singer-songwriter also stars and is a producer of the mockumentary that just had a buzzy premiere at Sundance. Ensemble cast includes Alexander Skarsgård, Kylie Jenner, Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant, Jamie Demetriou and Rachel Sennott. The film, which racked up the fastest presales of any A24 limited release with many shows selling out, expands into a limited nationwide footprint next weekend.

Neon’s animated Oscar-nominated Arco by Ugo Bienvenu grossed $411k on 302 screens in week two in a big expansion for a cume of $517k.

Well Go USA debuted Chinese/Hong Kong action adventure comedy Back To The Past at 50 theaters to $196k, as per Comscore.

A Poet from 1-2 Special is eying a $27.6k debut at 2 locations (IFC Center in New York & Laemmle Royal in LA). The Un Certain Regard Jury Prize-winning film by Simón Mesa Soto sold out multiple Q&A and non-Q&A shows at IFC. Expands to Miami, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia and other markets as well as Canada next weekend and will continue to roll out nationally through February..

Janus Films’ The Love That Remains debuted to $27.2k on two screens in New York with Icelandic filmmaker Hlynur Pàlmason appeared for sold-out Q&As at Film at Lincoln Center and IFC Center. The Cannes-premiering film will add Los Angeles next week before expanding regionally over Valentine’s Day weekend and throughout February.

Oscilloscope documentary Natchez by Suzannah Herbert opened at the Film Forum in NYC to $17k for a cume of $29k (including an Academy qualifying run last fall). Expands to select markets on February 6 and nationally throughout Black History Month with a number of in-person appearances at key engagements in Southern markets. The doc explores the unsettling clash between history and memory in a small Mississippi town that’s become an antebellum tourist destination. “We love what Suzannah has accomplished here and are proud to champion this film and to witness continued audience engagement and the spirited discussions it inspires,” the distributor said.

Return to Silent Hill grossed $980.8k on 1,608 screens in week 2 for a cume of $5.1 million with Cineverse distributing in the US and VVS Films in Canada.