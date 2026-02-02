‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Outraged by ‘Marshals’ Dropping Major Bombshell Ahead of Premiere

Marshals, the latest spinoff in the Yellowstone universe, premieres on CBS on March 1, 2026.

The official trailer for Marshals dropped online, and fans are outraged about the potential death of Kayce Dutton’s wife, Monica.

Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce, opened up about what fans can expect from Marshals.

The Yellowstone spinoff series, Marshals, is almost here, and fans are shocked by a major clue the show dropped ahead of its premiere.

The latest series in the Yellowstone universe will officially premiere on March 1, 2026, on CBS, following the life of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) after leaving the Dutton Ranch to become a U.S. marshal in Texas. While we don’t know much about what to expect, Luke shared a full-length trailer of Marshals with fans on Instagram.

“From the world of Yellowstone, the official trailer for Marshals is here,” the caption read on January 23. “Premieres March 1 on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.”

As fans caught Kayce trying to balance his work life with personal demons, they also noticed something that may change the trajectory of Marshals.

The two-minute trailer seemingly teased the death of Kayce’s wife, Monica Dutton (played by Kelsey Asbille on Yellowstone), leaving many to call out the show for this heartbreaking bombshell.

“Ya’ll took out Monica? Well… time for unhinged Kayce to make a return. And I’m HERE for it,” one person wrote in the comments. “RIP Monica:(,” another wrote on YouTube. “If Monica is dead, I’m out. I’m not watching another Dutton lady die,” a different follower added.

Considering how Kayce has been known for the tough situations he finds himself in with his family, this only has us wondering what state the Duttons will be in when Marshals airs on TV! And as Luke already teased about the show in June 2025, he’s anticipating that fans will feel a certain type of way when they tune in to the spinoff.

“[My first thought] was, ‘Where do you go from there?'” he told People at the time. “We definitely wanted to make sure to give it a real story and make it interesting and make it believable. If it was just like, ‘well, he’s happy’ — we’re just going to watch him be happy? That’s not very cool. But I’ll say this, the idea that was pitched to me is very, very good and very interesting and it really roped me in and I think it will rope the audience in as well.”

We certainly have much to see when Marshals premieres—and we can’t wait!

