Chelsea Handler opened up about the one thing she’s not willing to give up for a relationship.

During a recent appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, the 50-year-old comedian shared she “love[s] all drugs” and isn’t interested in dating someone who doesn’t like to party.

“I love all drugs. I love drugs. I love LSD. I love MDMA,” she said. “I mean, I don’t love cocaine and heroin, but those drugs are gross. I mean, I’ve, I’ve definitely done them, but I don’t do them on the regular, but I’m not … I love drugs. I think they’re a great mind expander, and they’re not for everybody, but they’re for me.”

She explained that now “is the best time for drugs” because every drug is available in a micro dose. With the smaller doses, “there’s nothing to be scared of because you’re not gonna get that f—ed up anyway.”

Handler then went on to explain that she and her friends often gather at parties and measure out the different drugs. When asked if she could be friends or date someone who is sober, Handler says she tries not to.

“No. Like if I’m gonna date a guy, they’re gonna have to party,” she said. “I wanna party. I like to get loose. And by the way, I’m 50 years old. Years. Years. I’m a perfect shining example of drugs being an enhancement to my life. Yeah. Like what, what are you gonna say? I’m a mess. I’m a loser. I don’t have it together? I do.”

Most recently, the comedian was in a relationship with fellow comedian Jo Koy, whom she dated for around one year from 2021 to 2022. She gushed over her Koy while on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” in October 2021, saying, “If I fell in love at the age of 46, I have hope for every person in this world.”

After nearly one year of dating, Handler announced on Instagram that they had gone their separate ways, writing that they had decided “to take a break from our relationship right now” and adding that Koy “blew my heart open with love” and credited him with changing her life experience “forever.”

“I know many of you were invested in our love, and I wanted to express to you how much that meant to both of us,” she wrote. “How much it still means. And how much I now believe in love for each one of us.”

Prior to entering a romantic relationship, Koy and Handler had been friends for many years, and Koy frequently appeared on her former talk show, “Chelsea Lately.”

After their breakup, Handler spoke about the reason she and Koy chose to end their relationship during an appearance on Brooke Shields’ podcast, “Now What?” in December 2022.

“I really believed that this was my guy. I thought, ‘Oh my God, I won.’ Like I got everything. I have my career, I have respect, I have my family, I have so many friends, I have all of these things. And then I thought this was gonna be the person I spend my life with.”

She explained that although she was never the type who was “hard up to get married,” she had many discussions with Koy about the subject because she knew it was important to him. But, she added, as time went on, “it just became clear that this was not my person.”

During her appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Handler shared that she is seeing someone new but didn’t give away too much information.

