Kate Beckinsale has repeatedly denied having plastic surgery, but side-by-side photos give her vehement claims a run for their money. In a post on Instagram from May 2024, Beckinsale addressed the rampant online speculation about drastically transforming her face. Calling the gossip “insidious bullying,” Beckinsale defended herself. “Every time I post anything — and by the way, this has been the case since I was about 30 — I am accused of having had unrecognisable surgery/using Botox using fillers/being obsessed with looking younger, and it’s really such a tiresome and subtly vicious way to bully a person,” Beckinsale wrote in the since-deleted post. “I don’t actually do any of those things.”
While we have no desire to bully, photos of Beckinsale from 20 years apart seem to offer proof of their own. In 2004, when Beckinsale attended the premiere for “The Aviator,” she looked noticeably different from when she attended Variety’s 2024 Power of Women at age 51. Her lips appear much fuller in 2024, which is unusual since lips lose volume with age. Her skin was also magnificently taut and wrinkle-free, another rarity for someone in their early 50s. Dr. Jonny Betteridge, a doctor who specializes in aesthetics, made a video comparing Beckinsale’s changes. Betteridge speculated that Beckinsale has had Botox for fine lines and possibly a blepharoplasty because her eyelids are more lifted. Betteridge said that such a youthful face at her age makes him wonder if Beckinsale is telling the truth.
Kate Beckinsale chalks up her youthful glow to good genes
Kate Beckinsale has repeatedly denied using Botox to stay so youthful. But she has discussed some of her secrets to looking so good. “I’m really lucky, my mum’s got really good skin,” Beckinsale told People in November 2021. “I think obviously some of it is a genetic thing, although you can mess that up. I didn’t see sun for the first several decades of my life and that’s probably been a big help.” The “Underworld” star joked that thanks to living in England, she didn’t have much sun exposure. On the rare occasions when she did, like on vacation, she wore an SPF 70 sunscreen out of a fear of getting freckles in the shape of a mustache on her face. In addition to good genes, Beckinsale’s facialist, Kát Rudu, told Pop Sugar that Beckinsale gets microneedling, red light therapy, and microdermabrasion. This trio clearly works wonders.
While Beckinsale has every right to age how she wants to, it seems implausible that she hasn’t done anything. After all, many celebrities opt for some level of work after decades in the spotlight. Side-by-side pics make Demi Moore’s face transformation undeniable. Similarly, photos of Courteney Cox highlight how far she’s gone with plastic surgery. Even younger stars go for big changes. Photos of Kylie Jenner show her jarring face transformation. So, Beckinsale has nothing to fear should she ever want to try plastic surgery or fess up to any work she may have had done.