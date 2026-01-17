EXCLUSIVE: Jason Momoa, Shailene Woodley, Elijah Wood and Alec Baldwin are among actors to feature in a new independent travel and culture series called A Roadmap to Happiness, which will be teased during next week’s Sundance Film Festival.
The show will see author, podcaster and presenter Darin Olien (Down to Earth with Zac Efron) travel with actors to different corners of the world in search of the happiest people on Earth. The exploration-of-happiness docuseries will explore what constitutes happiness in different cultures and show the travelers — and viewers — different approaches to contentment.
Producers include Olien, Cary Floyd (Remember the Alamo Concert), Griffin Gmelich (Down to Earth with Zac Efron), Heather White Rezner and cinematographer Nick Higgins. Other actors taking part are due to be revealed soon. The project remains in production with several episodes shot and in post-production.
Olien, an alternative medicine and plant-based nutrition advocate, said: “I have traveled the world looking for solutions to so many of the issues we face today, and I found the search – and finding – happiness in our varied locations was the only solution needed.”
Aquaman star Momoa said of his work on the completed series: “People and the planet are at the heart of everything I do. Getting to go on this journey with Darin, a friend and warrior for the Earth, makes it even more special. We’re exploring what connects us, what sustains us, and why protecting it matters.”
“I know a lot of lives and hearts will be touched by this project, simply by how much mine was – and it was laughter that renewed my faith in humanity,” added Big Little Lies star Woodley.
The producers, who are handling sales, will be debuting a seven-minute sizzle reel next week at Sundance. The screening will take place January 24 at the World of Hyatt space on Main Street.
Source link
See more https://theglobaltrack.com/