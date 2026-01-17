‘Got a son?’ Fans erupt after Alex Jones jokingly offers daughter in ‘arranged marriage’ to Nick Fuentes

Far-right radio commentator Alex Jones jokingly offered his daughter to Nick Fuentes in an arranged marriage live on his show ‘InfoWars.’In his show, Jones said that his daughter Charlotte has a crush on Fuentes and asked her, who was already in the studio, to come up. Laughingly, the far-right commentator Fuentes said that he and Charlotte would be a “power couple.“
In one of the clips from the show that is going viral, Fuentes said, “I mean, I think that I don’t want to offend your daughter. If your daughter’s right there watching the show, but, uh, no, I think that women are like children. I defer to Schopenhauer on this one. I think they are somewhere between children and men in terms of kind of where their mindset is at.”