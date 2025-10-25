Chelsea are aiming to continue their impressive winning streak when they host in-form Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
The Blues secured their fourth straight win in all competitions when they hammered 10-man Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday, building on the 3–0 victory away at Nottingham Forest last weekend that put the final nail in Ange Postecoglou’s coffin. After an uncertain September, Chelsea appear to have hit their stride at the perfect time.
Their recent form has elevated them to fifth in the standings and they could technically finish the weekend in second, although they would need an unlikely set of results elsewhere. They will only be focused on what they can control, however, as they search for a first victory over Sunderland since their most recent meeting in 2017.
Declawing the Black Cats won’t necessarily be straightforward, with the newly promoted side having made an excellent start to the term. They are level on points with Chelsea and have only been defeated twice in the Premier League, although both of those losses have come on the road. They have also scored only once in four away games this season.
Sunderland will be aiming to cause an almighty upset, but they will have their work cut out to achieve their ambitions at Stamford Bridge.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to the clash.
Chelsea vs. Sunderland Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
Current Form (All Competitions)
|
Chelsea
|
Sunderland
|
Chelsea 5–1 Ajax – 22/10/25
|
Sunderland 2–0 Wolves – 18/10/25
|
Nottingham Forest 0–3 Chelsea – 18/10/25
|
Man Utd 2–0 Sunderland – 04/10/25
|
Chelsea 2–1 Liverpool – 04/10/25
|
Nottingham Forest 0–1 Sunderland – 27/09/25
|
Chelsea 1–0 Benfica – 30/09/25
|
Sunderland 1–1 Aston Villa – 21/09/25
|
Chelsea 1–3 Brighton – 27/09/25
|
Crystal Palace 0–0 Sunderland – 13/09/25
|
Country
|
TV channel/live stream
|
United Kingdom
|
Not televised – audio coverage available on BBC Radio 5 Live & talkSPORT
|
United States
|
Peacock, Amazon Prime Video
|
Canada
|
DAZN, fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video
|
Mexico
|
Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports, TNT Go
Chelsea are still inundated with injuries up and down the pitch. Cole Palmer is the most notable absentee with his return pencilled in for after the November international break, while Levi Colwill and Liam Delap are long-term injuries.
Benoît Badiashile will be missing until December after suffering another injury setback before the October international period, joining Dário Essugo in the treatment room. Mykhailo Mudryk is still serving a provisional suspension after failing a drugs test.
Malo Gusto is another serving a suspension against Sunderland after his needless late red card at the City Ground last weekend. João Pedro served a one-match European ban midweek, but is available this Saturday.
Enzo Maresca rotated midweek for Ajax’s visit, offering rests to the likes of Robert Sánchez, Marc Cucurella, Reece James and Pedro Neto.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Sunderland (4-2-3-1): Sánchez; James, Acheampong, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Lavia; Neto, Fernández, Garnacho; Pedro.
Régis Le Bris is unlikely to make many changes from last weekend’s win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, but will be forced into one alteration with Omar Alderete. The defender will miss the trip to west London with concussion.
The summer recruit joins Habib Diarra, Dennis Cirkin, Romaine Mundle, Leo Hjelde and Aji Alese in the treatment room for Saturday’s encounter, but Reinildo returns from his three-game suspension this weekend.
Goalkeeper Robin Roefs, who has been exceptional since signing for Sunderland last summer, will be integral to keeping Chelsea at bay, while Wilson Isidor will be tasked with unnerving the Chelsea rearguard.
Ex-Chelsea winger Bertrand Traoré might fall out of the lineup having failed to sparkle against Wolves last time out.
Sunderland predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Roefs; Hume, Ballard, Mukiele, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Adingra, Rigg, Le Fée; Isidor.
Sunderland have already surpassed Southampton’s points total from last season following an excellent start to the season. Summer investment has paid dividends, but their strong form has been largely limited to the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats have struggled on the road and face an intimidating journey on Saturday. Chelsea are in terrific form and are welcoming key performers back from injury, with Maresca boasting ludicrous squad depth.
Chelsea should earn a fifth straight win in all competitions this weekend and will fancy their chances of a clean sheet, too.