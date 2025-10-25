Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

On that note, Watford fan Mac Millings messaged in just a few moments into the early kick-offs. He wrote: “I believe my beloved Hornets have conceded the first goal 7 (SEVEN) games in a row. If they do that against a rampant Coventry side, it could be a long morning for me here in the U.S. Which, of course, means it’s time for my All-Time Breakfast foods XI: Then, after the disastrous opening 10 minutes for the Hornets, he added: “You look away for 5 minutes…” I think it will certainly be a long morning – or afternoon – for any Watford fan… Share

Championship: Coventry have taken an early 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Brandon Thomas-Asante and Jamie Allen in the third and seventh minutes. A nightmare start for Watford. Brandon Thomas-Asante celebrates his GOOAAL! Photograph: Ryan Browne/Shutterstock Share Updated at 12.47 BST

And with, I’m handing over to Emillia Hawkins who will steer you through the afternoon updates. Share

KICK OFF – early games The games at the Coventry Building Society Arena, Portman Road, Fratton Park, Ewood Park, the Toughsheet Community Stadium, Field Mill*, Whaddon Road* and Highbury Stadium are all under way. *Field Mill is technically called the One Call Stadium and Whaddon Road the EV Charger Points Stadium, alas. Share

There are a lot of ‘trendy’ managers in the Championship. Kieran McKenna was once linked with Manchester United and Chelsea, Will Still has a big reputation based on his work in France, Ryan Mason has come from Tottenham and Martí Cifuentes was much vaunted at QPR. Yet it’s Frank Lampard – often derided in his spells as a Premier League head coach – who sits top of the tree. Funny old game. Share

I guess this article could be three words long: “with great difficulty”. Share

Another email that wades into the ‘dinner party’ debate I didn’t even know existed. “Good morning from Geneva,” writes Peter Greenwood. “Having been born and bred in Bury and now living here in Switzerland, I am comfortable with the dualism of ‘dinner’. I thought it was a nice touch to mention it – made matchday live more human somehow. Yet Carbonara is my least favourite Italian sauce.” Share

Last time I helmed the matchday live blog, I provided my predictions for the day’s coming Premier League games. Looking back, I got none of the scorelines correct, but let’s have another go today: Chelsea 3-1 Sunderland

Newcastle 2-1 Fulham

Man Utd 1-1 Brighton

Brentford 2-3 Liverpool Mockery incoming. Share

Norwich fans: is Liam Manning under immense pressure? The Canaries are languishing down in 22nd and defeat at Swansea today could spell big trouble. A win against Swansea is a must, because a relegation battle, is not what I envisaged or expected after all the money we spent in the Summer. If there is no win, we need to get rid of Manning immediately. Share

It seems in the Championship nowadays, judging from those teamsheets, every team must have a Scandinavian goalkeeper, a centre-back called Phillips and at least one player with ‘Thomas’ in their name. Share

Championship team news Coventry v Watford Coventry: Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching; Mason-Clark, Grimes, Allen, Dasilva; Thomas-Asante, Wright, Sakamoto. Watford: Selvik; Ngakia, Abankwah, Keben, Bola; Kayembe, Louza, Sissoko, Vata; Baah, Doumbia. Ipswich v West Brom Ipswich: Walton; Furlong, O’Shea, Kipré, Davis; Matusiwa, J.Taylor, Walle Egeli, Szmodics, Philogene; Hirst. West Brom: Griffiths; Campbell, Phillips, Mepham, C.Taylor; Diakité, Mowatt; Iling-Junior, Price, Johnston; Heggebø. Portsmouth v Stoke Portsmouth: Bursik; Williams, Matthews, Poole, Ogilvie; Yang, Dozzell, Pack, Chaplin; Kirk, Bishop. Stoke: Johansson; Talvoierov, Phillips, Wilmot; Thomas, Pearson, Baker, Cresswell; Manhoef, Bae, Mubama. Share Updated at 11.33 BST

Some emails! Charles Antaki is delighted to see Danny Welbeck in form: “It warms the cockles to see Welbeck having a moment in the public eye. He’s one of a select few to leave Arsenal for whom the fans still feel affection; there was something instantly likeable about him as a character, and it was understood that he was probably a better player than injuries had allowed him to show. That he can be talked of for a possible England call up six years later is testament to his talent. So it’ll be Arsenal fans who’ll be especially pleased if he scores the winning goal at the World Cup – especially if he’s come on to replace that other guy.” And Mark Hooper steps in to defend me: “Regardless of regional bias, it’s not as if ‘dinner party’ is an unusual concept. There’s even a quite good rock band named after it” Share Updated at 11.23 BST

Women’s Nations League: A 2-0 defeat to Iceland in Ballymena last night left Northern Ireland with a mountain to climb in their two-legged promotion/relegation playoff. The second leg takes place in Reykjavik on Tuesday. There was a better result for the Republic of Ireland, who beat Belgium 4-2 in their promotion/relegation play-off in Dublin, boosting their hopes of reaching League A. The return leg is on Tuesday, in Leuven. In the Nations League semi-finals, a Klara Bühl strike gave Germany a 1-0 win over France while Alexia Putellas and Clàudia Pina bagged two apiece as Spain hammered Sweden 4-0. Again, the second legs are on Tuesday. Share

Spare a thought for fans of Truro City. They today are making the longest journey for a league match in English football history – a 914-mile round trip to Gateshead away today. “I’ve been at Truro for 10 years now and we’re very, very used to travelling,” club captain Connor Riley-Lowe told the BBC. The players made a 12-hour bus journey to the north east yesterday, which included a stop for a training session at Derby County. Share

Sheffield Wednesday were placed into administration on Friday and given an automatic 12-point deduction by the EFL, which leaves them on minus six points. What a grim season it’s been for the club. However, it seems Dejphon Chansiri’s time as (a very unpopular) owner is now at an end with administrators seeking a new ownership, amid talk of a supporter-led model. The Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust has ended its boycott of home matches and, ahead of today’s game against Oxford, tweeted: Today’s about backing the lads on the pitch and the people who keep our club going off it. If you’re heading to Hillsborough, please spend what you can inside the ground and at the club shop, it all helps support the staff and the team now. Let’s make some noise and show what Sheffield Wednesday really is – its fans, its players, and its people. Manager Henrik Pedersen said: We have to be Sheffield Wednesday. We have to be a new Sheffield Wednesday with an old heart. We have to keep this understanding because we have a fantastic club, but this fantastic club deserves to grow. Share

Superb comment. Say no more. Here’s another plug for that superb piece on Fishlock’s incredible journey. Jess Fishlock has done so much for women’s sport in Wales. There’s almost nothing more to add. As a footballer, she has consistently come across as the model professional, driving high standards, never accepting anything mediocrity. She’s pushed for better facilities and resources, and she’s been an enormous part of the improvements seen in the Welsh women’s team over the last decade. And as a person, she’s come across brilliantly. She seems approachable, humble, she’s engaged with fans. There are so many stories of times where she’s gone above and beyond, meeting fans, giving away shirts, helping build enthusiasm for the next generation. Fantastic footballer, fantastic person, she’ll be missed. Share Updated at 10.55 BST

Are United ‘back’ then? I would advise caution when using that word. There have been false dawns in the past decade or so – many of them. Today’s game versus Brighton represents a different kind of test for Ruben Amorim’s side after the high of their Anfield win. We’ve seen United’s 3-4-3 succeed in a low to mid block against the ‘bigger sides’, with United happy to sit deep and spring forward on the counterattack. Brighton will press, for sure, but they’ll also ask United to play through midfield, with Fabian Hürzeler setting traps to outfox Amorim’s players. Albion have gained a reputation as United’s bogey team in recent years, winning six of their past seven meetings, including convincing 3-1 wins on their past two visits to Old Trafford. Welbeck scored the opener in Brighton’s 3-1 win at Old Trafford in September 2023. Photograph: Matt West/Shutterstock Share

Fernandes set for Manchester United landmark Bruno Fernandes will make his 300th appearance for Manchester United when he leads them out against Brighton this evening. Is he the club’s best post-Fergie signing? Almost certainly. Fernandes has been chatting to the media this week about his United future, amid those Saudi Pro League links and why the recent signings at Old Trafford are having an impact. The 31-year-old’s family are settled in Manchester and he said “I feel good here. I want to achieve my dreams still.” “At this club we need to sign big characters,” said Fernandes on the summer additions. “Being a good player is sometimes not enough because of the pressure and attention we get. We brought in players that are aware of the dimensions of the club. “Matheus Cunha has that arrogance to say ‘give me the ball, I want to play, I want to make things’. Share

Have you tried On the ball, the Guardian’s new football game? Give it a go on the ‘Puzzles’ tab of the Guardian app, with a handy guide right here. Share

Real Madrid v Barcelona. Jude Bellingham v Marcus Rashford. First v second in La Liga. Small matter etc etc. Share

Can Liverpool resurrect their league form? Liverpool’s 5-1 midweek shellacking of Eintracht Frankfurt at least put a halt to their run of four straight defeats in all competitions. It was the confidence boost Arne Slot and his players badly needed, but can they now turn around their Premier League form as well? Slot went on the attack in his press conference previewing tonight’s trip to Brentford, standing up for the under-fire and off-colour senior duo of Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah. He dubbed Van Dijk “the most influential captain I’ve had since I have been a manager” and backed Salah – who has not scored in the league since a penalty at Burnley a more than month ago – to “get into those [goalscoring] positions once more. Alexander Isak is a doubt after suffering a groin injury against Frankfurt and Jeremie Frimpong and Alisson are absent. Arne Slot has backed his Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk. Photograph: Ralf Ibing/firo sportphoto/Getty Images Share Updated at 10.29 BST

I’m getting some stick in the comments for: a) mentioning my dinner party, and b) using the word ‘meagre’ to describe today’s Premier League fixture list. Four games out of 10 is quite meagre. Share

Fantasy Football Corner: The first thing to say is that you’ve missed the deadline, what with Leeds v West Ham last night. Those pesky Friday night games often catch me out, but alas not this week as I sorted my team amid a spell of Thursday morning boredom. Who will bag points this weekend? You can never bet against Brighton getting among the goals at Old Trafford – Danny Welbeck perhaps? – while Chelsea’s forwards should thrive at home to Sunderland… emphasis there on should. A prominent ‘FPL expert’ was urging everyone to sell João Pedro this week. It’s a trap! It’s a trap! My pick of the week: Marcos Senesi, playing at home to struggling Nottingham Forest. Share

What happened in Europe last night, I hear you ask? Real Sociedad picked up a rare La Liga win, beating Sevilla 2-1; Werder Bremen edged Union Berlin in a mid-table Bundesliga contest; and AC Milan salvaged a last-gasp 2-2 draw with Pisa thanks to Zachary Athekame’s 93rd minute equaliser. Today’s continental offering is far more meaty with Bayern Munich going to Borussia Mönchengladbach in the pick of the German games, plus four La Liga matches including Valencia v Villarreal. The small matter* of El Clásico is tomorrow. Oh and Napoli lock horns with Inter at 5pm (BST) in a game that may prove illuminating re this season’s Serie A title race. *It’s not a small matter, it’s a bloody big football match. Share

For me, dinner can either be lunch or tea. But that’s just me, Manchester-born, Stockport-bred. Last night I made bruschetta and carbonara and called it a dinner party. *Shrugs* I’m familiar with the concept of ‘dinner’. Of course I am. It’s the meal you eat at round half past midday or one o’clock. But a dinner party? What fresh madness is this?! Share

This is a really revealing interview with Brentford’s Sepp van den Berg who prepares to face his old side Liverpool tonight and looks back on his difficult time at the Merseyside club: It was definitely dark days. As a 17-year-old boy coming in from a different country, you’re not the priority. I was going home crying at some points and then not speaking to anyone. Do you call this depressed? I think it’s a bit too heavy a word. But I wasn’t feeling well. I wasn’t in the head space you are supposed to be in. I had no confidence and that really affected me as a footballer. I was just constantly doubting myself, like I was not good enough. I didn’t want to go to training, which is not me. Then, you know you are really down low. Share

The Premier League offering may be rather meagre today but there’s some meaty clashes in the EFL – especially in the Championship. Top of the table Coventry can continue their stellar form under Frank Lampard at home to Watford in one of the early games; Ipswich v West Brom is a battle of two underperforming sides who have ambitions to push higher in the table, while Wrexham go to second-placed Middlesbrough looking to inflict just a second defeat of the season on Rob Edwards’ side. In League One, the clash between Stevenage and Bradford is an unlikely second v third scrap – both teams have defied the odds to sit in the promotion race at this stage, although Cardiff can stay top if they win at playoff-chasing Bolton in the early game. I’m picking out Gillingham v Salford as the standout game in League Two. Both teams have been heavily tipped for promotion this season but currently lie in the playoff places after recent dips in form. Who can resurrect their fortunes this afternoon? Aaaaand I’ve probably missed some big games in that short roundup/preview. Comment below or email me with your suggestions … Coventry City are unbeaten in the league under Frank Lampard this season. Photograph: Steven Paston/PA Share Updated at 09.35 BST

Here’s Sophie Downey writing on the incomparable Fishlock, by the way. Share

Scottish Premiership: Dundee United v St Mirren, Falkirk v Dundee and Livingston v Motherwell are the only three games in the top tier north of the border this afternoon – all 3pm kickoffs – but the story of the season so far (aside from Rangers’ struggles) has been about table-topping Hearts. Here Ewan Murray takes a dive into the surprise success of the Gorgie Boys, who host Celtic on Sunday (midday KO) in the biggest test yet of their title credentials. Share

Welsh legend Jess Fishlock prepares to call time on a glittering international career this afternoon, as they take on Australia in a friendly at her home ground of Cardiff City Stadium. It should be an emotional occasion for the icon of 165 caps, whose Wales career has spanned nearly two decades, with Fishlock telling the BBC she “owes everything to Wales”. “My biggest success so far is having kids say: ‘I can do that’. It was never about me playing. All I want to do is play one more time in front of my family. It’s been the biggest honour to represent Wales.” Share

Whoever thought organising two games to kick off concurrently in Manchester’s two biggest grounds, one at Old Trafford and one at the Etihad, should give their head an almighty wobble. It’s never been known for Manchester United and City to kick off at the same time, so why set that same arrangement for United and England’s Women? A baffling decision, the effects of which will be noticed by anyone and everyone travelling around Manchester today, on trains, tram or road. Rant over. Share

Let’s have a gander at today’s football schedule, then, at least in terms of the big games: 12.30pm – Three Championship games, including Coventry v Watford

3pm – Chelsea v Sunderland & Newcastle v Fulham in the Premier League

3pm – Full EFL and Scottish schedule

5.30pm – Manchester United v Brighton

5.30pm – England Women v Brazil

8pm – Brentford v Liverpool (All times BST – but don’t forget those clocks go back overnight!) Share Updated at 09.03 BST

Here’s some corking Saturday morning reading for you. Sir Kenny Dalglish talks to Donald McRae about the new film directed by Asif Kapadia which centres on the Scot’s remarkable career in football and his connection with Liverpool. Share

Watching the highlights of Leeds v West Ham (I was conducting a dinner party so missed the full shebang, sorry), I was struck by the ability of Noah Okafor on the wing. He seemed to be involved in everything good Daniel Farke’s side did and looks a cracking signing Farke himself lauded a “win of passion and desire, togetherness and spirit”, while accepting Leeds could have been more dominant on the night. The three points lift the Whites to 13th, with 11 points from their nine games so far, which is a decent launchpad for a realistic tilt at survival. Leeds fans, are you staying up this year? Get in touch! Daniel Farke salutes the Leeds fans after their vital win over West Ham. Photograph: Visionhaus/Getty Images Share

Nuno not hiding after West Ham’s Leeds loss It’s fair to say Nuno has gone from the Nottingham Forest frying pan to a furnace at West Ham. If the Hammers weren’t in trouble before last night’s clash at Leeds, they most certainly are now after a 2-1 defeat at Elland Road left them 19th with just one win this season – which came against Nuno’s Forest when he was still at the City Ground. Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon scored early with Mateus Fernandes’s goal coming too late to spark a comeback. “There are many problems in our club unfortunately,” said the Portuguese coach last night. “It is not up to us to hide ourselves behind the problems. Everyone has to be alive and to do much more and be in the right position. “We were not dealing with our defensive situations and I felt like we needed a striker to hold the ball, so maybe that’s not the greatest from me. These kind of mistakes are unacceptable in the Premier League “We don’t expect things to change by themselves. Realising we have time can be a mistake if we don’t change things around quickly.” Share Updated at 09.53 BST