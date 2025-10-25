Which central Ohio high school football teams won in Week 10 of the 2025 OHSAA season? See the scores below, and check out our live blog for coverage of Olentangy Orange at Olentangy Liberty and Pickerington North at Gahanna Lincoln.

Watch OHSAA football playoffs on NFHS Network

OHSAA scores from Week 10 of Ohio high school football season

Oct. 24

Amanda-Clearcreek 60, Liberty Union 46

Big Walnut 56, Westland 0

Buckeye Valley 49, Bexley 35

Canal Winchester 28, Groveport 21

Centerburg 34, Fredericktown 0

Chillicothe Unioto 35, Westfall 13

Circleville 26, Bloom-Carroll 7

Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 48, Delaware Hayes 17

Columbus Academy 20, Whitehall 6

Corning Miller 24, Millersport 6

Danville 52, East Knox 12

DeSales 23, Hartley 21

Dublin Jerome 35, Thomas Worthington 7

East 14, Linden-McKinley 12

Eastmoor 28, Africentric 14

Fairfield Union 50, Glen Dale (West Virginia) John Marshall 14

Fisher Catholic 25, Manchester 0

Grandview Heights 56, Mifflin 0

Granville 35, Mount Vernon 13

Grove City 63, Central Crossing 3

Grove City Christian 47, Fairfield Christian 12

Hamilton Township 38, Logan Elm 7

Harvest Prep 47, KIPP Columbus 14

Hilliard Bradley 29, Dublin Coffman 3

Heath 46, Utica 7

Johnstown 52, Newark Catholic 7

Jonathan Alder 42, Bellefontaine 7

Licking Heights 30, Zanesville 14

Licking Valley 43, Watkins Memorial 21

London 30, Springfield Kenton Ridge 0

Marion-Franklin 20, South 7

Marion Pleasant 21, Highland 7

Marysville 35, Hilliard Darby 14

Mount Gilead 42, Cardington 14

New Albany 28, Westerville Central 6

Newark 17, Lancaster 16

Northland 1, Beechcroft 0 (forfeit)

Northridge 31, Lakewood 6

Olentangy Berlin 14, Olentangy 10

Olentangy Orange 26, Olentangy Liberty 14

Pickerington Central 35, Reynoldsburg 14

Pickerington North 35, Gahanna Lincoln 0

Ready 17, Franklin Heights 6

Springfield Greenon 42, Madison-Plains 12

St. Paris Graham 39, North Union 35

Teays Valley 34, Logan 0

Upper Arlington 31, Hilliard Davidson 0

Watterson 65, St. Charles 7

West 31, Briggs 6

Westerville North 16, Dublin Scioto 7

Westerville South 21, Worthington Kilbourne 19

West Jefferson 49, Fairbanks 6

Whetstone 16, Centennial 0

Worthington Christian 36, Waverly 33

Zanesville Rosecrans 42, Berne Union 28

Oct. 23

Walnut Ridge 46, Independence 0

Source link