Which central Ohio high school football teams won in Week 10 of the 2025 OHSAA season? See the scores below, and check out our live blog for coverage of Olentangy Orange at Olentangy Liberty and Pickerington North at Gahanna Lincoln.
OHSAA scores from Week 10 of Ohio high school football season
Oct. 24
Amanda-Clearcreek 60, Liberty Union 46
Big Walnut 56, Westland 0
Buckeye Valley 49, Bexley 35
Canal Winchester 28, Groveport 21
Centerburg 34, Fredericktown 0
Chillicothe Unioto 35, Westfall 13
Circleville 26, Bloom-Carroll 7
Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 48, Delaware Hayes 17
Columbus Academy 20, Whitehall 6
Corning Miller 24, Millersport 6
Danville 52, East Knox 12
DeSales 23, Hartley 21
Dublin Jerome 35, Thomas Worthington 7
East 14, Linden-McKinley 12
Eastmoor 28, Africentric 14
Fairfield Union 50, Glen Dale (West Virginia) John Marshall 14
Fisher Catholic 25, Manchester 0
Grandview Heights 56, Mifflin 0
Granville 35, Mount Vernon 13
Grove City 63, Central Crossing 3
Grove City Christian 47, Fairfield Christian 12
Hamilton Township 38, Logan Elm 7
Harvest Prep 47, KIPP Columbus 14
Hilliard Bradley 29, Dublin Coffman 3
Heath 46, Utica 7
Johnstown 52, Newark Catholic 7
Jonathan Alder 42, Bellefontaine 7
Licking Heights 30, Zanesville 14
Licking Valley 43, Watkins Memorial 21
London 30, Springfield Kenton Ridge 0
Marion-Franklin 20, South 7
Marion Pleasant 21, Highland 7
Marysville 35, Hilliard Darby 14
Mount Gilead 42, Cardington 14
New Albany 28, Westerville Central 6
Newark 17, Lancaster 16
Northland 1, Beechcroft 0 (forfeit)
Northridge 31, Lakewood 6
Olentangy Berlin 14, Olentangy 10
Olentangy Orange 26, Olentangy Liberty 14
Pickerington Central 35, Reynoldsburg 14
Pickerington North 35, Gahanna Lincoln 0
Ready 17, Franklin Heights 6
Springfield Greenon 42, Madison-Plains 12
St. Paris Graham 39, North Union 35
Teays Valley 34, Logan 0
Upper Arlington 31, Hilliard Davidson 0
Watterson 65, St. Charles 7
West 31, Briggs 6
Westerville North 16, Dublin Scioto 7
Westerville South 21, Worthington Kilbourne 19
West Jefferson 49, Fairbanks 6
Whetstone 16, Centennial 0
Worthington Christian 36, Waverly 33
Zanesville Rosecrans 42, Berne Union 28
Oct. 23
Walnut Ridge 46, Independence 0