Manchester City’s thrilling comeback win over Liverpool might have kept the Premier League title race alive, but they must immediately refocus for a midweek clash with Fulham.

The eight-time Premier League winners got the better of a frantic ending at Anfield on Sunday, moving back within six points of leaders Arsenal. Victory over Fulham midweek will see them slash the gap to just three points, though the Gunners could re-establish their advantage 24 hours later when they take on Brentford.

Pep Guardiola has triumphed in all 14 meetings with Fulham to date and another win is expected to pile the pressure on Arsenal. But the bonkers 5–4 win at Craven Cottage back in December shows that nothing can be taken for granted.

Match Snapshot

🕒 Kick-off time: 7:30 p.m. GMT, 2:30 p.m. ET, 11:30 a.m. PT

7:30 p.m. GMT, 2:30 p.m. ET, 11:30 a.m. PT 📍 Location: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium 🏆 Competition: Premier League

Premier League 📊 Recent form: WDWLD

Team News

John Stones is back in training for Man City. | Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: John Stones, Jérémy Doku, Savinho, Joško Gvardiol, Mateo Kovačić, Abdukodir Khusanov

John Stones, Jérémy Doku, Savinho, Joško Gvardiol, Mateo Kovačić, Abdukodir Khusanov 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-1-4-1

John Stones has recently returned to first-team training for City after a lengthy absence but is unlikely to be involved against Fulham as he builds up his fitness levels. Fellow centre back Joško Gvardiol is also unavailable and Abdukodir Khusanov could too miss out having suffered a head injury against Liverpool.

There are issues for Guardiola in the wide areas as well. Jérémy Doku and Savinho will both be sidelined for Fulham’s visit, although the former isn’t expected to be out for too much longer.

Mateo Kovačić is still missing in the engine room having played just two games this term.

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Fulham (4-1-4-1)

There could be changes from the midweek. | FotMob

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—The Italian produced a string of important punches and one stellar late save to help City in their 2–1 victory over Liverpool at the weekend. Such blockbuster stops are impressively frequent.

RB: Matheus Nunes—Nunes won City’s late penalty at Anfield after a burst into the box and he proved a constant menace for the Reds with his ball-carrying abilities, chopping into midfield and beating of the press.

CB: Rúben Dias—Dias replaced Khusanov from the bench at Anfield as he marked his comeback from injury. City always look shakier at the back when the Portugal international isn’t involved.

CB: Marc Guéhi—Guéhi has made a major impact since singing from Crystal Palace and now has the chance to develop a formidable partnership with Dias.

LB: Nico O’Reilly—O’Reilly stepped into midfield against Liverpool but could be restored to left back for Fulham’s visit. He will be wary of the visitors’ chief threat; Harry Wilson.

DM: Rodri—Guardiola will rotate slightly against Fulham but the sweeping changes will come during the weekend’s FA Cup tie against Salford City. Rodri should keep his place and then earn a rest on Saturday.

RM: Rayan Cherki—The Frenchman made an enormous impact from the bench at Anfield and has earned a return to the starting lineup. Guardiola’s side look infinitely more creative with Cherki involved.

CM: Bernardo Silva—Silva, as he so often does, rose to the occasion on the big stage on Sunday. Surprisingly, his effort at Anfield was his first league goal of the term.

CM: Tijjani Reijnders—If O’Reilly moves into defence, then a space opens for either Reijnders or Phil Foden. The former could be preferred given Foden’s underwhelming recent displays.

LM: Antoine Semenyo—Capable of operating off either wing for City, Semenyo could move out to the left to make room for Cherki. The Ghanaian has instantly become crucial for Guardiola’s men.

ST: Erling Haaland—Haaland silenced any naysayers with a goal and assist against Liverpool, popping up once more at a key moment. He’s still on course for the Premier League Golden Boot following his 21st strike.

READ THE LATEST MAN CITY NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE