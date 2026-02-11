Tame Impala Teases Australia Tour

Tame Impala just might make a triumphant homecoming in the not-too-distant future.

Kevin Parker’s psychedelic pop project has got the year started in the best possible fashion, by collecting a second successive Grammy Award in the category for best dance/electronic recording, winning for “End of Summer.”

Then, last Friday, the West Australian dropped a remix for Deadbeat single “Dracula,” this time featuring the vocals of BLACKPINK star JENNIE.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news

Now, a hint that Tame Impala will support Deadbeat with a tour of Australia, the band’s first in these shores since 2022.

A social post shared this week by Frontier Touring, a division of the Melbourne-based Mushroom Group, features a simple poster emblazoned with the question, “End of Summer,” soundtracked with the epic, rave-y first release from Deadbeat.

The post is soundbedded by a snippet of the track, and is shared as a collaboration with Michael Chugg’s Chugg Entertainment, a joint venture with Frontier Touring. Another cryptic clue is given with the phrase “’ll see you when I see you,” and a website endofsummer.au. Just punch in your email and wait for more.

Tame Impala last played Australia in 2022 in support of 2020’s The Slow Rush. On that occasion, an arena tour delayed by the pandemic, the dates were produced by Laneway Presents, Chugg Entertainment and Frontier Touring.

Parker did play arenas in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane in the back end of 2025, although in a different capacity. For that run, he was the opening DJ for French electronic maestros Justice.

Deadbeat opened at No. 2 on the ARIA Chart last October, continuing a streak that has see all five of Tame Impala’s studio albums crack the national top 5, starting with Innerspeaker (from 2010) and Lonerism (2012), both of which peaked at No. 4. Tame Impala’s previous two albums, Currents (2015) and The Slow Rush (2020), went all the way to No. 1.

All told, Tame Impala has won 13 ARIA Awards, one BRIT Award and now two Grammys. Parker can add to his groaning trophy cabinet with the coveted song of the year at the 2026 APRA Music Awards, for which “End of Summer” is shortlisted.