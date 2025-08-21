Wednesday notes:

MORE ON DOUBLEHEADER SWEEPS: The Cubs’ doubleheader sweep yesterday was their first against a first-place team since July 7, 2015, when they beat the Cardinals twice at Wrigley Field, 7-4 and 5-3. The Cards had begun the day with a record of 54-28, six games ahead of the second-place Pirates and 9.5 in front of the third-place Cubs. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, CADE HORTON: The Cubs right-hander turns 24 today.

THIS DAY IN CUBS HISTORY: Kris Bryant and Ben Zobrist homered and the Cubs defeated the Rockies 9-2. They led the NL Central by 13 games. It happened nine years ago today, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016.

BEATING THE BREWERS: If the Cubs win today, they will clinch the season series against Milwaukee. They haven’t won that season series since 2022, when they took 10 of 19 from the Brewers.

Cubs lineup:

Brewers lineup:

Colin Rea, RHP vs. Jacob Misiorowski, RHP

This will be Colin Rea’s second start against his former team. Last time, July 29 in Milwaukee, he allowed nine hits and four runs in four innings.

Since then, though, Rea has been pretty good. He has a 2.30 ERA and 1.021 WHIP in three August starts covering 15.2 innings, with 15 strikeouts and no home runs allowed.

So that’d be pretty good to continue, I’d say.

Jacob Misiorowski left his start July 28 against the Cubs in Milwaukee with a knee injury. He was placed on the injured list and activated for a start last Friday against the Reds. They hit him hard: five hits, three walks and four runs in 1.1 innings. He threw 54 pitches to record four outs.

So… that’d be pretty good to continue, I’d say.

