In a furious flurry of joyous excitement, of nerves and high expectations, the full Killeen ISD community on Wednesday leaned into a brand-new school year.

Across the largest school district in the area, where an estimated 43,000 students are expected, teachers and staff members, senior district leaders and volunteers welcomed students to the first day of school.

A couple of elementary teachers more than 20 years into their career, said the first day of school is still one of their favorite days of the year and still brings just a bit of nervous anticipation.

At Ira Cross Elementary, the sun was just peering over the horizon as KISD Interim Superintendent King Davis and Deputy Superintendent Terri Osborne waited with anticipation for Principal Stephanie Ford to open the front door.

At the appointed time, students and parents breezed inside, where the district’s top two leaders joined an array of campus leaders in bringing a warm welcome and directing them to the correct hallway.

“We are excited. It’s the first day. The first day is all about the excitement and the start of new beginnings,” said Davis at his first of several scheduled stops.

“There is an excitement of children coming back together with their friends and their teachers. Truly, this is like a family. You build relationships over the years. It’s truly exciting to get our school family back together.”

Ira Cross first-grade teacher Desiree Vega began her 22nd first day of school.

“It is my favorite day of the whole year because the excitement, the butterflies, the anticipation and just showing students how to navigate independently. I have enjoyed all my first days of school, and I still get nervous the night before,” she said.

Her goal, she said, was to give each student “a feeling of trust and comfort that they are all here together. They aren’t the only ones who are nervous. Today is about giving them the comfort they need and supporting them.”

With a bright smile, Roy J. Smith Middle School Principal Bobbie Reeders — an educator with over 30 years of experience — reflected on the unique significance each first day of school brings.

This year was no exception. Not only did she get to welcome all the Leopards back, but she also saw former students who are now parents dropping off their own children.

“It’s just a great day to be a Leopard,” Reeders said.

Clifton Park Elementary second-grade teacher Lavytrice Huff, in her 25th year teaching, agreed there is something unique about the first day.

“The number one goal is student safety and building relationships with parents and kids. We are introducing our routines and procedures in the building,” she said. “It’s the same every year. It’s brand new and we literally have first day jitters. Nervous again and excited.”

During a pause in class, Clifton Park second-grader Envie Arkin confided that going to school is the best.

When a guest asked her why, the wide-smiling child said, “because I always learn something new.”