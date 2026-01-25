Chiefs TE Travis Kelce will not participate in the 2026 Pro Bowl Games

The Kansas City Chiefs will be down one representative in this year’s 2026 Pro Bowl Games. Travis Kelce has pulled out of this year’s event after being selected for the eleventh time in his career.
The news was announced on Friday, with Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid named the alternate replacement for the Chiefs’ star. Kincaid will be making his first Pro Bowl appearance after a standout season for Buffalo. Kelce led the Chiefs in yards with 851, receptions with 78, and targets, and had five touchdowns.
Player selections for the Pro Bowl Games were determined by the consensus votes of fans, players, and coaches, with each group’s vote counting as one-third toward selecting the all-star players. Kelce, for the second consecutive year, had the most fan votes.
Kelce tied with Jason Witten for the second-most Pro Bowl selections among tight ends all-time, trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famer and Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez.
The televised event will air live from San Francisco’s Moscone Center South Building on Tuesday, February. 3rd, transforming into a dynamic flag football arena. Coverage of the Pro Bowl Games powered by Verizon will begin on ESPN starting at 5:30 p.m. CT with the flag game at 7 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN, Disney XD, and ESPN Deportes.