Colorado music star to perform national anthem at Broncos-Patriots game

The Denver Broncos said fans should be in their seats by 12:40 p.m. on Sunday to catch Nathaniel Rateliff and other pregame festivities.
DENVER — The Denver Broncos announced Nathaniel Rateliff will be performing the national anthem ahead of the team’s tilt with the New England Patriots.
The winner of Sunday’s game clinches the AFC championship and will face either the Seattle Seahawks or Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LX (60).
Rateliff is no stranger to Empower Field at Mile High, having previously performed the national anthem before a Broncos-Bengals game in 2015 and then opening for The Rolling Stones in 2019.
Rateliff, who rose to fame a decade ago with his band The Night Sweats and their hit song “S.O.B.”, was recently inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame.
Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. The Broncos said fans should be in their seats by 12:40 p.m. to catch other pregame festivities, which include the Thunderstorm skydiving team dropping in and Miles the mascot pumping up the crowd.
Rally towels will be given away to attendees, the Broncos said.