SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints called Elder Clark G. Gilbert as the newest member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
He was called on Wednesday and ordained on Thursday by President Dallin H. Oaks and the other members of the First Presidency and Quorum.
Gilbert, age 55, was born in Oakland, California, the church said in a press release. He spent most of his childhood in Phoenix, Arizona.
He served as a General Authority Seventy since April 2021 and as the Commissioner of the Church Educational System since August 2021.
He also served a full-time mission in Japan.
He and his wife, Christine, were married in the Salt Lake Temple in 1994. They have eight children.
