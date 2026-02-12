Silent Hill Transmission Airing This Week Will Feature Updates On Silent Hill: Townfall

Konami has announced a new Silent Hill Transmission that will air on Thursday, February 12. The broadcast will share new updates on upcoming titles, including the mysterious Silent Hill: Townfall, which was first announced in 2022.
The broadcast will begin at 4:00 p.m. PT/7:00 p.m. ET and will likely be streamed to YouTube and Twitch (though Konami has not yet confirmed how to watch). Although Konami confirms that Silent Hill: Townfall will be a topic of discussion, it does not specify what else the Transmission has in store other than sharing “the latest updates from the Silent Hill series.”
Silent Hill: Townfall was announced during the first Silent Hill Transmission in October 2022, and is the only remaining project from that showcase that hasn’t released (the show also revealed the Silent Hill 2 remake, Silent Hill f, Silent Hill Ascension, and the film Return to Silent Hill). Next to nothing has been shared about Townfall since then; all we know is that Screen Burn (formerly known as No Code), the studio behind Observation and Stories Untold, is developing it. Townfall is also being co-produced with Annapurna Interactive.
You can check out its original teaser trailer below:
Beyond Townfall, the other Silent Hill project confirmed to be in production is Bloober Team’s remake of the first Silent Hill game, which was first revealed in June 2025. There’s a good chance we’ll hear more about that title, but anything else beyond that is anyone’s guess.
February 12 is a big day for showcases, as the Silent Hill Transmission airs not long after an hour-long PlayStation State of Play. What do you expect or hope to see during the Silent Hill Transmission? Let us know in the comments.