Jack Eichel has been everything that the Vegas Golden Knights wanted in a franchise center. He’s broken single-season franchise records and even won the Stanley Cup in 2023. It’s easy to see why fans love him after Buffalo gave up on the superstar center.

It’s also easy to see the impact he’s had on the Golden Knights, starting with the franchise records that he set. Last season, he broke the single-season records for the most assists (66) and the most points (94), making him one of the greatest Golden Knights around.

But let’s hone in on the points record for a second. This was a record that he set last season. On top of that, Elite Prospects has him projected to become the first 100-point player in Golden Knights history, where he’s projected to hit 103.

Wouldn’t that be cool? When you look at heralded teams like the Montreal Canadiens and the Edmonton Oilers, you see legends that have broken the century mark in points. We’re talking about Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, and Guy LaFleur. Imagine how cool it’d be if Jack Eichel made his mark on the Golden Knights and became the team’s first ever 100-point player in a single season.

Why Jack Eichel is the perfect player to break his own single-season record for the most points in Golden Knights history

You can go on about Eichel being an Olympian and how he deserves to be the Captain of Team USA. That makes perfect sense for a Golden Knights superstar to achieve, especially since he was brought here to literally be the team’s franchise center.

However, there’s nobody else who can do the job. Mark Stone isn’t healthy enough to stay on the ice, despite averaging well over a point per game. William Karlsson, Reilly Smith, and Tomas Hertl are past the 30-year mark and aren’t getting younger.

Sure, you can make the case for Mitch Marner. He hit the century mark in points last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, notching 102 points. However, that was the first time he’s ever achieved that mark. Besides, which player is more likely to hit that mark this season?

Player Points Per Game Jack Eichel 1.36 Mitch Marner 1.02

You can probably guess that Eichel would be the man more likely to do this. He’s turned up his point production in recent years, averaging 1.22 points per game last season. If he came close to achieving that mark in 2024-25, imagine how much damage he can do this season.

With Eichel on pace to break his own points record, it’s a testament to how he’s evolved as a hockey player. Brushed off as a “toxic player” during his Buffalo days, the superstar center has taken the reins as the go-to guy in Las Vegas, becoming one of the league’s most noteworthy two-way forwards. That’s enough to garner plenty of attention, especially as Vegas gears up for another Stanley Cup run. It’s like the Massachusetts native once said…