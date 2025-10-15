Últimas Notícias: Cilic vs. Ruud Prediction at the Stockholm Open – Wednesday, October 15Em Castro, MPPR denuncia três militares do Exército e um quarto homem por oferta de bebidas alcoólicas, crimes sexuais, perseguição e ameaça a adolescentesCriança morre em acidente com dois caminhões no Contorno NorteAtriz de Barbie será Afrodite no 3º ano de Percy Jackson e os OlimpianosParaná investiga 1ª morte suspeita de intoxicação por metanol 50 anos do recorde mundial que tornou brasileiro um mito do salto triplo, e o drama da perna amputadaFestival de Samba de Macumba agita Curitiba com 12 atraçõesMulher de Bruce Willis revela que a família já está vivendo o luto do artista: ‘Tive que aprender’Casal em Curitiba desvia milhões de empresário com AVCHomem é hospitalizado com sintomas de intoxicação após beber água mineralMotorista de caminhão denunciado pelo MPPR por ter causado a morte de duas pessoas ao dirigir embriagado em Ipiranga é condenado a nove anos de prisãoApple unleashes M5, the next big leap in AI performance for Apple siliconSupreme Court weighs whether to gut key provision of landmark Voting Rights ActINCÊNDIO EM PRÉDIO DE CASCAVEL DEIXA VÁRIOS FERIDOS; MULHER TEM 90% DO CORPO QUEIMADO E CRIANÇA TAMBÉM FICA FERIDAQuem saiu do MasterChef Confeitaria ontem? Favorito é eliminadoAncelotti dá pistas para Copa e tem dois jogos para testesChi era Pamela Genini, uccisa a coltellate a 29 anni a Milano dal compagnoHOMEM É PRESO EM UBIRATÃ PELO CRIME DE HOMICÍDIO6 seleções garantiram vaga para a Copa do Mundo hoje; veja classificadosCiclista que sofreu acidente com caminhão corre risco de morte em Francisco BeltrãoProcesso Seletivo SES-SC abre 23 vagas de até R$ 5 mil via edital 52/2025Um guia prático para reformar sua casa sem precisar mudar de casaMotociclista morre em colisão frontal com caminhão na PR-090, nos Campos GeraisDia do Comércio é feriado? Quando é, o que abre ou fecha e quem tem direito à folga | Brasil‘The Only Reason Call of Duty Exists Is Because EA Were Dicks,’ Battlefield Boss Vince Zampella SaysAstra abarrotado de cigarros é interceptado pela PM após tentativa de fuga na BR-277 em CascavelSP deve ter temperatura máxima de 24°C nesta quarta (15) – 15/10/2025 – CotidianoQuem saiu do ‘MasterChef Confeitaria 2025’? Permanência de Marina no reality gera revolta no eliminado e no público: ‘Cotada’Anatel pode executar R$ 450 milhões em garantias para migrar serviços da OiMPPR cumpre 20 mandados de busca e apreensão na Grande Curitiba em operação de combate a fraudes em licitações no município de Bocaiúva do SulVeja como a alimentação ajuda na prevenção ao câncer de mamaStreamer realiza parto ao vivo diante de 700 mil espectadores em transmissão de oito horas; vídeoDois professores de Irati investigados por possíveis crimes sexuais são afastados das funções na rede estadual de ensino a pedido do MPPRJustiça reconhece licença ambiental da Ponte de GuaratubaPatch 25.20 NotesJosé Jerí presenta su Gabinete en la víspera de una protesta nacional que reclama su renuncia como presidente de Perú7 receitas fit com frango para fazer no fornoLakers’ Luka Doncic to make preseason debut vs. SunsHomem denunciado pelo MPPR por diversos crimes de estupro de vulnerável praticados contra sete sobrinhas é condenado a 100 anos de prisãoTribuna experimenta panetone Caribe e dá o veredito; vídeoAtacante do Inter marca primeiro gol pela seleção e chora no gramadoPOLÍCIA MILITAR DE UBIRATÃ CUMPRE MANDADO DE PRISÃO NO JARDIM PANORAMAResultado Mega Sena 2927: veja números desta terça-feirasuspeitos da morte de Odete comemoram prisão de CelinaTJPR atende recurso do MPPR e determina que prefeito de Maringá exclua de suas redes sociais vídeo que viola direitos da infância e juventudeVEREADORES CRIAM “CARTÃO-ALIMENTAÇÃO” DE R$ 400 E POPULAÇÃO PROTESTA COM CESTAS BÁSICASresultado do sorteio desta terça-feiraCORPO DO PEQUENO ARTHUR, DESAPARECIDO HÁ CINCO DIAS, É ENCONTRADO ÀS MARGENS DO RIO TIBAGI5 filmes imperdíveis que chegam ao cinema nesta semana de outubroconfira os números do sorteio de hojeColombia vs Canadá: radiografía táctica del próximo rival de la Selecciónveja dezenas sorteadas nesta terça-feiraPalpite FBC Melgar x Alianza Universidad HuánucoPerguntas tratam de acolhimento para vítimas de violência domésticaFalecimentos em Curitiba; Obituário desta terça-feira (14/10)Duelo de verdes en el Atanasio por LigaGTIN: o “CPF” do produto que destrava vendas, estoque e auditoria5 benefícios da planta losna para a saúdeEspaña – Bulgaria hoy, en directo: fase de clasificación al Mundial 2026, en vivoMPPR deflagra em Fazenda Rio Grande operação para combater crimes que causaram prejuízo de R$ 10 milhões ao erárioFrankenstein chega ao Cine Passeio antes da estreia na NetflixGlobo se rebaixa com provocações arrogantes contra ‘MasterChef’, ‘Beleza Fatal’ e F1 na BandDemocratic lawmaker says Trump deserves praise for Middle East peace deal5 receitas proteicas com ovo para o lanche da tarde ou para o café da manhãonde assistir, escalações e arbitragemInscrições para concurso público de promotor substituto do Ministério Público do Paraná terminam no dia 16 de outubro5 dicas para adotar o método Neurofit para emagrecer com saúdePortal do Poder Judiciario do Estado do Maranhão (TJMA)10 receitas leves com berinjela para ajudar a emagrecerD’Angelo Reportedly Dead At 51Entrevista trata de loteamentos clandestinos e dos prejuízos que podem causar a quem compra um terreno e ao meio ambiente5 dicas para ativar a energia da primavera em casa com o Feng ShuiTraços brasileiros e baixo IDH: conheça o Benim, país africano que pode se classificar à Copa do Mundo 2026Ana Maria Braga chama atenção de funcionária do Mais Você ao vivo e é rebatida: ‘Você quer mais?’Guia Completo para Baixar Vídeos do X e InstagramHow Ticketmaster Made It Impossible To Sue ThemDia do servidor público é antecipado em cinco estados do Brasil; saiba quais | LegislaçãoMPPR cumpre vinte mandados de busca e apreensão na Grande Curitiba em operação de combate a fraudes em licitações no município de Bocaiúva do SulCBF parece querer estragar Botafogo x Flamengo com escolha infelizFulham vs Arsenal early injury news as 6 ruled out and 2 doubtsJapan vs. Brazil—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and LineupsVW anuncia chegada do novo Taos; veja o que muda no rival do Compassناصر تقوایی، فیلمساز نامدار، درگذشتSemana começa com aproximação de frente fria ao Rio e pancadas de chuva; veja a previsão10 cuidados essenciais com a sua saúdeVeja lista das poucas coisas que foram boas em ‘Vale Tudo’ – 13/10/2025 – Thiago Stivaletti5 tendências de unhas para a primaveraAssassina! Tia Celina tira as joias e vai para cadeia por ter matado Odete RoitmanPrevisão do tempo em Curitiba para terça-feira (14/10)Relatório aponta risco de colapso financeiro e desenha quadro crítico de continuidade – ConvergenciaDigital7 receitas ricas em proteínas para começar bem a semanaXP acende “luz verde” em utilities e inicia cobertura para 3 ações; veja preferidasPowerball drawing for Monday, Oct. 13 delayed by ‘technical problem’confira resultado do sorteio desta segunda-feiraQuem é o marido de Michelle Barros, que se declarou para Shia em A Fazenda 17Resultado Lotofácil 3511: dezenas desta segunda-feiraAutor de ‘Três Graças’ confessa que criou vilã para Grazi Massafera; entendaCentro de Curitiba terá bloqueios de trânsito nesta terçaprojeto de R$ 30 milhões prevê até construção de pista para avaliar veículosWhatsApp terá ferramenta que resume conversas