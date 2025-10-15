No. 92-ranked Marin Cilic will take on No. 12 Casper Ruud in the Stockholm Open Round of 16 on Wednesday, October 15.
Ruud is the favorite against Cilic, with -165 odds against the underdog’s +130.
Stockholm Open Info
Marin Cilic vs. Casper Ruud Prediction & Odds
Using the moneyline for this match as a prediction, here’s the implied chance each player has to win the match:
And then the actual odds each player has to win this match and the tournament:
|Marin Cilic
|Casper Ruud
|+130
|Odds to Win Match
|-165
|+1400
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+500
Marin Cilic vs. Casper Ruud Stats Comparison
|Marin Cilic
|Casper Ruud
|92
|World Rank
|12
|8-10
|2025 Match Record
|28-15
|23-27
|2025 Set Record
|67-38
|7.6
|2025 Aces Per Match
|5.6
|34
|2025 Break Points Won
|113