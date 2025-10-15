No. 92-ranked Marin Cilic will take on No. 12 Casper Ruud in the Stockholm Open Round of 16 on Wednesday, October 15.

Ruud is the favorite against Cilic, with -165 odds against the underdog’s +130.

Stockholm Open Info

  • Tournament: The Stockholm Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Wednesday, October 15
  • Venue: Kungliga Tennishallen
  • Location: Stockholm, Sweden
  • Court Surface: Hard

    • Marin Cilic vs. Casper Ruud Prediction & Odds

    Using the moneyline for this match as a prediction, here’s the implied chance each player has to win the match:

  • Casper Ruud: 62.3%
  • Marin Cilic: 43.5%

    • And then the actual odds each player has to win this match and the tournament:

    Marin Cilic Casper Ruud
    +130 Odds to Win Match -165
    +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +500

    Marin Cilic vs. Casper Ruud Stats Comparison

    Marin Cilic Casper Ruud
    92 World Rank 12
    8-10 2025 Match Record 28-15
    23-27 2025 Set Record 67-38
    7.6 2025 Aces Per Match 5.6
    34 2025 Break Points Won 113

    How to Bet on Marin Cilic vs. Casper Ruud

    Source link