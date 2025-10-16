People turn to DJ for a listening experience that feels personal, dynamic, and just a little bit magical, whether they’re getting ready for the day, winding down at night, or simply looking for music that fits their mood. Serving up suggestions with insights from our global editorial experts and leveled up using AI, DJ helps you uncover new tracks, rediscover old favorites, and connect deeply with the music you love.

Since introducing voice requests earlier this year, DJ listening has increased, showing just how much fans love interacting with and shaping their sessions. Now, we’re rolling out new features designed to give you even more control. Starting today, Premium users can ask DJ for music in Spanish, send text requests, and get personalized suggestions to help set the perfect vibe.

Music requests in Spanish

DJ Livi now accepts music requests, giving millions of Spanish-speaking listeners a new way to curate the vibe of their sessions in real time. Whether you want “clásicos de reggaetón de los 2000” or “canciones tranqui para desconectarte,” you can now ask DJ for music to match any mood or moment, en español.

Text requests

You asked, we delivered. In addition to using your voice, you can now type your music request in both English and Spanish, one of the most-requested Spotify features on social media from fans. Whether you’re commuting or in a quiet space, DJ adapts to your needs and puts your listening in your hands.

Need a little inspiration? DJ now offers three personalized prompt suggestions to kickstart your session, like “reggaeton beats for an energetic afternoon” or “refreshing surf rock for a midday break.” It’s an easy way to get the music flowing, no matter your mood.

How to request music with DJ

These new features are rolling out in English and Spanish for Premium users in more than 60 markets worldwide. Here’s how to make a request:

Search “DJ” on Spotify. Press play and DJ will serve up a curated mix of music and commentary tailored to you. To switch up the vibe, tap the DJ button in the bottom-right-hand corner and give DJ your request via voice or text.

As a reminder, DJ can handle a combination of genre, mood, artist, or activity-related requests. For example, you could try “play some cozy folk music for fall” or “give me spooky tunes for my Halloween party.” Since DJ requests launched, fans have asked for everything from workout music to chill vibes, with country, hip-hop, and rock among the most popular genres.

These latest enhancements are all about giving listeners more ways to interact with DJ and make each session their own.