Cody Rhodes recently opened up about a funny issue he had in his early days of WWE, while dating a former superstar.
Speaking during a recent appearance on the Six Feet Under podcast with The Undertaker and Michelle McCool, Cody Rhodes recently opened up about a funny issue he had in his early days of WWE, while dating a former superstar. opened up about his past. When talking about his former relationship with former WWE superstar, dancer, and model Layla El, Rhodes joked that he would often be the one carrying around half of the WWE Women’s Championship when Layla El forgot it.
“Because at the time I was dating Layla. But speaking of titles, so you guys saw the belt in half, correct?” said Rhodes. “Okay. So I often brought the belt to TV because someone would forget the belt. I often brought it… I would have it in my bag. And one title going through TSA is something where it’s a big chunk of metal. Another one that looks like a hatchet.”
Rhodes joked that, eventually, he would just start telling people that he loved collecting belts to stop getting asked about them by TSA at airports.
“It’s a whole conversation. And then when they take it out and it’s the Women’s World Championships, well, they split it because there’s two of them,” Rhodes said. “Well, what are you doing with it? I don’t know. And you get to the point where you’re like, ‘I collect these. I collect these, right?’ Like the guys who come to the show and they have all the… I collect these.”
