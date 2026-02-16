Colgate vs. Boston University prediction, odds, spread, time: 2026 college basketball picks from proven model

The Patriot League will be in the spotlight early on Monday evening as the Colgate Raiders travel to take on the Boston University Terriers. Colgate is 16-11 overall and 10-4 in the Patriot, putting the Raiders in second place in the conference. Boston University is 12-15 and fourth in the Patriot at 7-7. Matt Langel’s Colgate squad has been to the NCAA Tournament in four of the past five years, while Joe Jones is looking for his trip to the Big Dance with Boston University after the program last went in 2011.

Tipoff at Case Gym in Boston is set for 6 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The latest Boston University vs. Colgate odds list the Raiders as 2.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 144.5. Before making any Colgate vs. Boston University picks, check out the men’s college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 15 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on an 11-5 run on top-rated CBB side picks.

Now, the model has simulated Boston University vs. Colgate 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Colgate vs. Boston University:

Colgate vs. Boston University spread: Colgate -2.5
Colgate vs. Boston University over/under: 144.5 points
Colgate vs. Boston University money line: Colgate -144, Boston University +121
Colgate vs. Boston University streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Boston University vs. Colgate picks

After 10,000 simulations of Colgate vs. Boston University, SportsLine’s model is going Over on the total (143.5 points). Boston University has seen four of its past five games clear the total, while Colgate has had two Overs in a row. From a season-long perspective, 65% of Boston University’s games have resulted in the Over hitting, while 56% of Colgate’s games are clearing the total.

The model is projecting 153 combined points in this matchup as the Over clears in 75% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time.

Which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?