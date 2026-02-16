WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – The comedy, Picasso at the Lapin Agile by Steve Martin, is coming to Wellsboro, with the hope of making people laugh for two weekends in a row.
Picasso at the Lapin Agile, a comedy by Steve Martin, will be showcased in the Warehouse Theater, located at 3 Central Ave in Wellsboro, the weekends of Feb. 20 to 22, and Feb. 27 to March 1.
Presented by Hamilton-Gibson Productions, the comedy Picasso at the Lapin Agile by Steve Martin is about what would happen in a world where Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso meet in a bar in Paris called the Lapin Agile in 1904. The show will star Cody Losinger as Albert Einstein and Dominic Doganiero as Charles Schmendimen.
Show dates and times for the comedy are as follows:
Friday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 22, at 2:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 1 at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets for the show will be available online and at the door, priced at $16 for adults and $8 for children 18 and younger. People should be aware that there is a fee if tickets are bought online.
According to IMDb, Martin began his career on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour. He eventually worked through doing different comedy things, including appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and guest-hosting Saturday Night Live. Martin moved on to creating his own comedy albums and selling over a million copies; those albums went on to win Grammys for Best Comedy Recording. Martin moved to acting in 1977, starring in a short film that he wrote titled The Absent-minded Waiter. One of Martin’s more recent roles is in the tv series Only Murders in the Building.
