On paper, Week 2 may not be as alluring as the first week of the 2025 college football season. There’s just one game featuring two ranked teams and some of the most prominent programs in America are playing tune-up games against FCS opponents before conference play begins.

That doesn’t mean it entirely lacks intriguing matchups. College Football Playoff competitors like No. 11 Illinois have to travel to face off against tough Power Four competition, while Saturday’s prime-time game between No. 15 Michigan and No. 18 Oklahoma pits two of the sport’s most iconic brands against one another.

There’s also a couple of intriguing rivalries featured during the Week 2 slate, one of which includes a ranked Big 12 contender in No. 16 Iowa State.

Which games should you actually pay attention to as the season rolls on? Here’s a viewer’s guide to help you navigate through the Week 2 action.

All times Eastern

The best games

No. 11 Illinois at Duke — noon on ESPN, FuboTV (Try for free): This is the most hyped Illinois team maybe ever. The Fighting Illini are right in the thick of the College Football Playoff race thanks to an experienced roster, featuring quarterback Luke Altmyer. This will be Illinois’ first real test of the year, though. Duke is trying to establish itself as a legitimate competitor in the top-heavy ACC behind the arm of new quarterback Darian Mensah, who had 389 yards and three touchdowns passing in his Blue Devil debut.

Iowa at No. 16 Iowa State — noon on Fox, FuboTV (Try for free): Few college football rivalries are as tightly contested as the annual battle for the Cy-Hawk Trophy — especially in recent years. Five games since 2017 have been decided by one possession. Iowa State snapped a six-game losing skid in 2022 and has won two of the last three. Don’t expect a ton of scoring. The Cyclones and the Hawkeyes have eclipsed 40 points just once over the past six seasons.

Oklahoma State at No. 6 Oregon — 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free), Paramount+ with Showtime: In most years, this would be an intriguing non-conference matchup between two legitimate conference title competitors. But Oklahoma State is in a bit of slump as it embarks on Year 21 under coach Mike Gundy. To make matters worse, the Cowboys will be without starting quarterback Hauss Hejny against the Ducks — and beyond — as he recovers from a broken foot suffered in Week 1. As Oregon’s ranking may suggest, the Ducks have not slipped with Dan Lanning leading the way.

Kansas at Missouri — 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2, FuboTV (Try for free): The Border Showdown has returned to the gridiron. For the first time since 2011, Kansas and Missouri are set to face off in football. The Jayhawks and the Tigers used to play annually when they were both members of the Big 12, but Missouri’s 2012 move to the SEC put the rivalry series on ice. Until now. This represents the first of two consecutive games from 2025-26. The two universities have also agreed to play again in 2031 and 2032.

No. 15 Michigan at No. 18 Oklahoma — 7:30 p.m. on ABC, FuboTV (Try for free): The only ranked matchup in Week 2 also happens to feature two of college football’s most iconic brands. Michigan and Oklahoma are also trying to improve off of down seasons in 2024. It will be a tough test for the Wolverines, as they will be starting true freshman Bryce Underwood at quarterback for the Sooners. Oklahoma coach Brent Venables is 21-5 against freshman quarterbacks (redshirt and true), dating back to his first season as Clemson’s defensive coordinator.

Best of the rest

Virginia at NC State — noon on ESPN2, FuboTV (Try for free)

Liberty at Jacksonville State — noon on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Baylor at No. 17 SMU — noon on The CW Network, FuboTV (Try for free)

No. 20 Ole Miss at Kentucky — 3:30 p.m. on ABC, FuboTV (Try for free)

UAB at Navy — 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

West Virginia at Ohio — 4 p.m. on ESPNU, FuboTV (Try for free)

South Florida at No. 13 Florida — 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network, FuboTV (Try for free)

Army at Kansas State — 7 p.m. on ESPN, FuboTV (Try for free)

No. 12 Arizona State at Mississippi State — 7:30 p.m. ESPN2, FuboTV (Try for free)

Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech — 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network, FuboTV (Try for free)

UCLA at UNLV — 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Stanford at BYU — 10:15 p.m. on ESPN, FuboTV (Try for free)