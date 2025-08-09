There has been some big news lately on the injury front (Ennis Rakestraw), so it’s time for a full recap of the injured Lions along with their expected return dates. I’ve categorized the players into 1) short-term injuries, 2) PUP list, 3) NFI list, and 4) injured reserve list.

SHORT-TERM INJURIES

Terrion Arnold, CB – hamstring (July 29, 2025)

The hamstring is minor thus there is no concern with the regular season still one month away. Plenty of time for a gradual ramp-up.

Dan Skipper, OT – left low ankle sprain (July 31, 2025)

The sprain is not severe which means Skipper will very likely be ready for Week 1.

Pat O’Connor, DT – leg (August 4, 2025)

Jamarco Jones, OT – ankle (August 4, 2025)

“They’re [Jones & O’Connor] good, it’s just gonna take a minute.” – Dan Campbell

There are no specifics with O’Connor and Jones, but the injuries are minor.

Dominic Lovett, WR – abdomen (August 4, 2025)

“Maybe 10 days” – Dan Campbell

This 7th-round rookie’s injury is benign, like maybe a mild oblique strain.

Sione Vaki, RB – hamstring (July 21, 2025)

His hamstring was ready to go, but he missed practice on August 6 for unknown reasons.

Taylor Decker, OT – shoulder cleanup surgery (June or July)

He started camp on PUP but is now back at practice. He’ll be ready for the season.

________________________________________________

PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM (PUP)

Khalil Dorsey, CB – right tib/fib fracture (December 15, 2024)

Likely ready within a month, but may stay on PUP into the season for roster management reasons – as long as the other CB’s stay healthy. By keeping him on PUP, it frees up a spot on the final 53-man roster.

Mekhi Wingo, DT – right knee meniscus and possibly more (November 28, 2024)

Expected September return. There is some long-term concern here given the extended recovery timeline.

Miles Frazier, OG – unspecified knee

Expected September-October return. Very likely stays on PUP into the season.

Malcolm Rodriguez, LB – right ACL (November 28, 2024)

Expected October return.

Alim McNeill, DT – right ACL (December 15, 2024)

Expected November return.

______________________________________________

NON FOOTBALL INJURY (NFI)

Josh Paschal, EDGE – unspecified cleanup surgery

Expected September return.

________________________________________________

INJURED RESERVE

Ennis Rakestraw, CB – shoulder surgery (August 7, 2025)

The details of the injury and surgery are unknown, but there was a hope that he could have returned later this year. Those hopes were dashed when he was placed on IR before the 53-man cutdown date. The Lions had the option of waiting until the 53-man cutdown to place him on IR-designated-to-return but must have felt the likelihood of return this season was very low.

This injury caps a rough couple of years for Rakestraw. On the bright side, he is still a youthful 23-year-old with 2 more years remaining on his rookie contract. (For comparison, this year’s 2nd-round pick, Tate Ratledge, is already 24-years-old.)

2024 rookie season: Missed 10 games due to multiple hamstring strains.

2024 after college: core muscle surgery

2021 ACL

Dan Jackson, S – leg (August 3, 2025)

The injury is unknown but will cost him the season. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean the actual recovery is very long-term. As a 7th-round pick, he may have been a long shot to make the 53-man roster. By putting him on IR, he is guaranteed to be back with the Lions next year. If he had not made the 53-man roster, another team could have claimed him. So it’s possible there is some roster management going on with this injury. The counterpoint is that the Lions did have the option of using one of the two bonus IR-designated-to-return spots at the 53-man cutdown, but chose not to.

Levi Onwuzurike, DT – ACL

Onwuzurike is a free agent after the season and almost certainly won’t be in a Lions uniform again.