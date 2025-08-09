The Chris P. Bacon Cooking Event is live, and there’s now a cooking pot in the middle of the island where you can add ingredients to make various recipes. Cook what Chris P. the chef is craving, and he’ll grant various rewards. If he’s craving cake, here’s how to make it!
How to Make Cake in Grow a Garden
Cake Ingredients
Uncommon Cake:
- 1 Strawberry
- 1 Tomato (or 1 Carrot)
- 1 Corn
- 1 Apple
Rare Cake:
OR
- 1 Corn
- 1 Watermelon
- 1 Tomato
- 1 Apple
OR
- 1 Corn
- 1 Daffodil
- 1 Peach
- 1 Apple
Legendary Cake:
- 1 Corn
- 1 Tomato
- 1 Banana
- 1 Sugar Apple
Mythical Cake:
- 1 Bone Blossom
- 1 Coconut
- 3 Banana
Prismatic Cake:
- 3 Bone Blossom
- 1 Sugar Apple
- 1 Banana
Once you have your ingredients, go to the Cooking Pot in the middle of the island to make the cake. Equip the ingredient you want to add to the pot, and then interact with the pot to add it to the mix. Whatever you’ve added will show up on the Ingredients list to the left.
When you’ve added all the ingredients, press the Cook button to start cooking. If you’re cooking what Chris P is craving, the Cooking confirmation text will confirm it’s a [Craving] recipe.
Until you press ‘Cook’, you can take all the food out of the pot by pressing the Empty button, which gives you all your ingredients back.
When the food is complete, interact with the pot again to get your finished dish. To give it to Chris P, equip it and speak to him, then select “4. Try this food I cooked up!”