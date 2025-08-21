Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner says Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi will start the Uefa Conference League play-off tie against Fredrikstad as they remain “committed to the team”.

Liverpool and Palace have held talks about a possible £35m deal for England defender Guehi, 25, to go to Anfield before the transfer deadline.

Meanwhile, Tottenham and Arsenal want to sign Palace’s England forward Eze, 27, before the 1 September transfer deadline.

Both players started the 0-0 draw at Chelsea last Sunday and will feature again when Norwegian side Fredrikstad visit Selhurst Park on Thursday (20:00 BST).

“Many of you were surprised he [Eze] and Marc [Guehi] started against Chelsea, you may be surprised they start tomorrow, but they are committed to the team,” said Glasner on Wednesday.

“They will play a crucial part for as long as they are here, they are committed to the team.

“If they leave, they want to leave as the guys who gave 100% to Crystal Palace.”