NBA storylines to follow
Biggest NBA stories to follow in the second half of the season.
Dallas Mavericks rookie star Cooper Flagg looked to be in considerable pain as he limped to the locker room after appearing to roll his ankle during the first half of Wednesday’s home game against the Denver Nuggets.
Flagg was defending Denver’s Peyton Watson, moving laterally to his left when he rolled his ankle. He shuffled back to the locker room and it appeared that Flagg’s evening might be done.
But the top pick of the 2025 NBA Draft reemerged and was back on the court before the first half was even over.
At halftime, Flagg had six points on 3-for-9 shooting. The Mavericks were in a big hole, though, trailing 63-46.