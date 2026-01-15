BYU Basketball is back at the Marriott Center late Wednesday night to take on the TCU Horned Frogs.
The BYU Cougars traveled up the road to Salt Lake City to play the University of Utah in its last game on Saturday night. BYU edged out the rival Utes by a score of 89-84. That win brought BYU to 15-1 overall and 3-0 in the Big 12.
TCU is 11-5 on the season and 1-2 in conference. They last played against no. 1 Arizona on Saturday, losing by a final score of 86-73. The Horned Frogs’ other conference loss is to Kansas, while the victory came over Baylor to open Big 12 play.
BYU and TCU have met 24 times in the past, with 12 of those meetings being at the Marriott Center. BYU is up in the series 20 games to 4. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives the Cougars an 88 percent chance of winning.
Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.
