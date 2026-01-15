The Dallas Mavericks have long been rumored to be exploring trades for star big man Anthony Davis ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline, but it sounds like two of their top veterans are drawing interest from around the league as well.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Mavs center Daniel Gafford has received trade interest from “various Eastern Conference teams,” while swingman Naji Marshall has also been “generating trade inquiries from rival teams.”
However, Stein went on to add that the Mavs “prefer not to move Marshall, who has routinely outperformed the three-year, $27 million deal he signed to replace Derrick Jones Jr. from the team that reached the NBA Finals in 2024.” Still, it was noted that trade proposals for Gafford or Marshall “presumably have to be considered” if they provide some salary cap relief.
At 15-25, Dallas ranks 12th in the Western Conference and appears to be on its way to missing the playoffs for the second straight year. Davis has been floated as a trade candidate for most of the season, but his recent hand injury will keep him out for at least six weeks, putting a major dent in his trade value.
If the Mavs choose to move forward with a roster teardown, it would make sense to move on from costly veterans like Gafford and Marshall. The team is clearly building around star rookie Cooper Flagg going forward, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Dallas is in rebuild mode for the remainder of the season.