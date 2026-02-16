Jaqueline Adina Cristian (No. 39 ranking) will face Victoria Mboko (No. 10) in the Round of 64 of the WTA Dubai, UAE on Monday, February 16.

Mboko is favored (-549) against Cristian (+375) in this Round of 64 match.

Jaqueline Adina Cristian vs. Victoria Mboko matchup info

  • Tournament: WTA Dubai, UAE
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, February 16
  • Court Surface: Hard

Cristian vs. Mboko Prediction

Based on the implied probility from the moneyline, Cristian has an 84.6% to win.

Cristian vs. Mboko Betting Odds

  • Cristian’s odds to win match: +375
  • Mboko’s odds to win match: -549
  • Cristian’s odds to win tournament: +15000
  • Mboko’s odds to win tournament: +1400

Cristian vs. Mboko matchup performance & stats

  • In 16 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Cristian has gone 17-16.
  • Cristian has won 65.2% of her service games on hard courts and 33.4% of her return games over the past 12 months.
  • Cristian has converted 42.5% of her break-point chances on hard courts (108 of 254) over the past 12 months.
  • In the the WTA Doha, Qatar, Cristian’s previous tournament, she was defeated 2-6, 3-6 by No. 19-ranked Karolina Muchova on February 8 in the Round of 64.
  • Mboko has put up a 28-10 record on hard courts over the past 12 months, securing two tournament victories.
  • Mboko has 306 wins in 432 service games while playing on hard courts (70.8%), and 171 wins in 436 return games (39.2%).
  • On hard courts Mboko has won 52.0% of break points (167 out of 321) to rank seventh.
  • Mboko was one step away from the championship in her previous tournament (the WTA Doha, Qatar), but she was defeated by No. 19-ranked Muchova 4-6, 5-7 on February 14.



