Jaqueline Adina Cristian (No. 39 ranking) will face Victoria Mboko (No. 10) in the Round of 64 of the WTA Dubai, UAE on Monday, February 16.
Mboko is favored (-549) against Cristian (+375) in this Round of 64 match.
Tennis odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds updated Monday at 2:35 AM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.
Jaqueline Adina Cristian vs. Victoria Mboko matchup info
- Tournament: WTA Dubai, UAE
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, February 16
- Court Surface: Hard
Cristian vs. Mboko Prediction
Based on the implied probility from the moneyline, Cristian has an 84.6% to win.
Cristian vs. Mboko Betting Odds
- Cristian’s odds to win match: +375
- Mboko’s odds to win match: -549
- Cristian’s odds to win tournament: +15000
- Mboko’s odds to win tournament: +1400
Cristian vs. Mboko matchup performance & stats
- In 16 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Cristian has gone 17-16.
- Cristian has won 65.2% of her service games on hard courts and 33.4% of her return games over the past 12 months.
- Cristian has converted 42.5% of her break-point chances on hard courts (108 of 254) over the past 12 months.
- In the the WTA Doha, Qatar, Cristian’s previous tournament, she was defeated 2-6, 3-6 by No. 19-ranked Karolina Muchova on February 8 in the Round of 64.
- Mboko has put up a 28-10 record on hard courts over the past 12 months, securing two tournament victories.
- Mboko has 306 wins in 432 service games while playing on hard courts (70.8%), and 171 wins in 436 return games (39.2%).
- On hard courts Mboko has won 52.0% of break points (167 out of 321) to rank seventh.
- Mboko was one step away from the championship in her previous tournament (the WTA Doha, Qatar), but she was defeated by No. 19-ranked Muchova 4-6, 5-7 on February 14.