England vs Italy LIVE: ICC T20 World Cup 2026 - cricket score, radio commentary & video highlights

But Italy come into this game with their spirits high.
They dominated with both bat and ball as they claimed their first-ever T20 World Cup victory with a stunning 10-wicket win over Nepal last Thursday.
After losing their opener to Scotland, Italy looked a completely different side at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
After a slow and conservative Nepal limped to 123 all out, brothers Justin Mosca and Anthony Mosca wasted no time making inroads into Italy’s chase.
They smashed 68 runs off their first six overs and racked up 97 after 10 and hit their way to unbeaten half-centuries as Italy reached their target with 7.2 overs to spare.
