One Dallas movie theater will be part of a first-of-its-kind promotion to hype the new film Now You See Me: Now You Don’t: According to a release, 15 theaters across the U.S. will host appearances by the cast — Jesse Eisenberg, Isla Fisher, and the rest — in hologram pop-ups.

Moviegoers can take selfies with the holograms starting on November 14, when Lionsgate releases the film in theaters.

Working with technology by Proto Hologram, Lionsgate will bring the characters — played by Jesse Eisenberg, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, Justice Smith, and Ariana Greenblatt — into theaters. In the promotion, the holograms take out their own cell phones to capture selfies with the theater patrons, who can download the images via QR code.

Proto is also in use for the AI Jerry Jones at AT&T Stadium. But Lionsgate Worldwide Distribution president Kevin Grayson says in a statement that the promotion is perfect for this particular film.

“This amazing technology borders on magic, so there’s no better way to anticipate the release of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t,” Grayson says. “Get your selfies with the cast now, before they disappear.” Clever! You can see why he’s Lionsgate’s president of Worldwide Distribution.

“This represents a new milestone for holographic experiences in cinemas, and the largest theatrical activation Proto has ever delivered,” said David Nussbaum, Founder and Chairman of Proto Hologram. “We were thrilled to work with Lionsgate to bring the cast directly into theater lobbies.”

Moviegoers can see the tech in action at the following theaters:

Phoenix — Harkness Tempe Marketplace

Los Angeles — AMC Grove 14

Orange County — Regal Irvine Spectrum

San Francisco — AMC Bay Street, Emeryville

Denver — AMC Westminster Promenades 24

Washington, DC — AMC Tysons Corner

Orlando — AMC DINE-IN Disney Springs 24

Atlanta — Regal Atlantic Station

Chicago — AMC Chicago River East

Boston — Showcase Legacy Place (Dedham)

St. Louis — Marcus Ronnie’s Cinema 20

Albuquerque — Cinemark Albuquerque Rio 24

New York — AMC Empire 25

Dallas — Cinemark Webb Chapel

Houston — Regal Mrq*E

In Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, the Four Horsemen (Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher) unite with a new generation of illusionists (Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt) in a mission to expose the corruption of Veronika Vanderberg (Rosamund Pike), a diamond heiress with ties to arms dealers, traffickers, and warlords.

Aided by the legendary Thaddeus (Morgan Freeman), the two generations of magicians overcome their differences to try and defeat their adversary. The release promises some of the most thrilling illusions ever captured on film.