NEW YORK (WABC) — Mother Nature provided a wake up call Tuesday morning with some of the coldest temperatures so far this season — and even some snow.
Temperatures dropped below freezing overnight and even brought the first snowflakes of the season.
Snowflakes fell over the city and in Central Park.
And in Sussex County, New Jersey, residents got a light dusting of snow that even stuck to the ground.
And if you’re wondering if snow on Veterans Day is early, the answer is yes. On average, the first trace of snow occurs in early December.
