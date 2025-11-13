Sports Mole previews Thursday’s World Cup Qualifying – Europe clash between Armenia and Hungary, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two nations still in contention to qualify for the 2026 World Cup meet at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium where Armenia play host to Hungary in their penultimate Group F fixture on Thursday.

Armenia will be out for revenge against Hungary, as they have lost both of their previous two meetings by a 2-0 scoreline, including last month’s reverse fixture.

Match preview

Since being appointed Armenia head coach in August, Yegishe Melikyan has recorded one victory and three defeats across his four World Cup qualification matches in charge of a nation ranked 104th in the world by FIFA.

The aforementioned loss to Hungary was followed by a narrow 1-0 defeat against the Republic of Ireland, in which Tigran Barseghyan was sent off for a headbutt before Evan Ferguson netted the game’s only goal in Dublin.

Armenia have never qualified for a major international tournament and their chances of reaching the 2026 World Cup are slim to say the least, but a surprise victory over Hungary could see them climb into second place – the playoff position – in Group F, if Ireland fail to beat leaders Portugal.

One win in their last eight internationals (D1 L6) for Armenia does not make for good reading, but that solitary triumph was in their last home match against Ireland (2-1) in September which ended a four-game losing run in front of their own fans.

Hungary, meanwhile, are unbeaten across their last three internationals on the road (W1 D2), drawing both of their away fixtures in World Cup qualifying against Ireland and Portugal by 2-2 scorelines.

Marco Rossi’s men were on course to suffer defeat to Portugal on matchday four last month, before captain marvel Dominik Szoboszlai netted a dramatic 91st-minute equaliser to salvage a point for the Magyars in Lisbon.

Hungary – two-time World Cup runners-up in 1938 and 1954 – are seeking to reach the Finals for the first time in 40 years and a victory over Armenia will guarantee second place in Group F, and a playoff spot, if Ireland also lose to Portugal.

Ranked 37th in the world by FIFA, Hungary will back themselves to make the net ripple on Thursday, as they have scored exactly two goals in each of their last five international matches. Only one clean sheet has been kept in that time, but it was in their last meeting with Armenia in a game they boated 76% possession and restricted their opponents to only three shots on target.

Team News

Armenia will have to cope without midfielder Ugochukwu Iwu and attacker Vahan Bichakhchyan, as they are both sidelined with injuries, while Tigran Barseghyan will begin a three-match suspension following his red card last time out.

Lucas Zelarayan was part of Melikyan’s squad last month, but at the age of 33, the playmaker has now decided to retire from international football, citing personal reasons.

Karen Muradyan – one of only four players aged 30+ in the Armenia squad – is in contention to play alongside captain Eduard Spertsyan in centre-midfield in the absence of Iwu, while Borussia Monchengladbach’s Grant-Leon Ranos could be tasked with leading the line.

As for Hungary, Daniel Lukacs and Zsombor Gruber will both be looking to force their way into the first XI after scoring in the reverse fixture against Armenia.

However, in-form Barnabas Varga may be preferred to start ahead of Lukacs up front, having scored 18 goals in 22 games for Ferencvaros so far this season.

Szoboszlai has been one of Liverpool’s standout performers this season and he is expected to earn his 60th international cap in midfield, potentially alongside Andras Schafer and Callum Styles.

Armenia possible starting lineup:

Avagyan; Piloyan, Mkrtchyan, S. Muradyan; Hovhannisyan, K. Muradyan, Spertsyan, Tiknizyan; Serobyan, Ranos, Shaghoyan

Hungary possible starting lineup:

B. Toth; Nego, Orban, Szalai, Kerkez; Schafer, Styles, Szoboszlai; Bolla, Varga, Sallai

We say: Armenia 0-2 Hungary

Both nations will be well aware of the importance of Thursday’s contest in their quest to qualify for the World Cup. Hungary will be considered as favourites, especially having already beaten Armenia in this campaign, and they should have enough quality in their side to get the better of the hosts once again.

