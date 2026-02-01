Dan Hooker takes crappy coach flight just so family can travel to UFC 325

Dan Hooker will meet Benoit Saint Denis in a high-profile co-main event tomorrow night (Sat., Jan. 31, 2026) at UFC 325 LIVE on Paramount+ from inside Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, but “Hangman” had to fly coach earlier this week just to get there.
UFC’s return to Australia will mark the second event of the new Paramount+ era. Last weekend’s UFC 324 was a smashing success numbers wise and appears to be only the beginning of great things to come for UFC here in 2026. Tomorrow’s stacked UFC 325 card from “Down Under” is expected to pull in a huge audience (both in-person and streaming) as well, which is why Hooker’s lightweight barn burner with BSD needs to deliver the goods.
Hooker, who is coming off a disappointing submission loss to Arman Tsarukyan last November, is someone who always goes out on his shield and keeps fight fans wanting more. You might think that the promotion would ensure “Hangman” has everything he needs for a big fight like UFC 325, but things weren’t so glamorous for Hooker this past week.
In order for Hooker to be able to bring his daughter and family with him to this weekend’s event in Sydney, the 23-fight UFC veteran had to fly economy on a budget flight. Hooker put his daughter in business class so she had a more comfortable trip. Hooker didn’t seem too bothered, but it’s still not a great look for UFC to have its co-headliner flying coach just to be able to have his kid watch him fight.
Check it out below and let us know what you think!
“I fight so my babies don’t have to,” wrote Hooker via Instagram.
