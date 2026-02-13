Daniel Gafford Exits Lakers Game Early Amid Mavericks’ Injury Woes – Azat TV

Quick Read Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford left Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers due to right ankle soreness.

The injury occurred in the fourth quarter of the game on February 12, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Gafford recorded 2 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block in 28 minutes before exiting.

The Mavericks are already dealing with multiple injuries, including rookie Cooper Flagg and Naji Marshall.

The upcoming NBA All-Star break offers Gafford over a week to recover, with his next potential game set for February 20 against Minnesota.

LOS ANGELES (Azat TV) – Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford exited Thursday’s NBA game against the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter due to right ankle soreness, further complicating the Mavericks’ roster challenges as they head into the All-Star break. Gafford’s departure added to an already short-handed Dallas squad, which ultimately fell to the Lakers in a back-and-forth contest.

The incident occurred on Thursday, February 12, 2026, during a crucial period of the game in Los Angeles. Gafford, a 27-year-old American professional basketball player, had played 28 minutes, contributing two points, six rebounds, one assist, and one block before being ruled out for the remainder of the matchup, according to team officials and reports from The Dallas Morning News and CBSSports.com.

Daniel Gafford’s Injury Adds to Mavericks’ Concerns

The Mavericks confirmed that Daniel Gafford was sidelined due to right ankle soreness. This injury comes at an inopportune time for Dallas, which is already managing a significant list of players dealing with various ailments. Rookie star Cooper Flagg was notably ruled out for the same game against the Lakers and will also miss the upcoming Rising Stars challenge due to a foot strain. Additionally, forward Naji Marshall also left Thursday’s game early with a left foot strain, compounding the team’s immediate injury woes.

Gafford’s absence in the final moments of the game was not expected to significantly alter the outcome, as the Lakers had already begun to pull away. However, his injury underscores the depth issues the Mavericks are currently navigating. The team has been actively monitoring its players’ health, making Gafford’s status a key focus as they prepare for the season’s second half.

All-Star Break Offers Recovery Time for Daniel Gafford

Fortunately for Daniel Gafford and the Mavericks, the NBA All-Star break provides a timely opportunity for recovery. With over a week until their next scheduled game, Gafford will have an extended period to rest and rehabilitate his right ankle. His next potential appearance on the court is slated for February 20, when the Mavericks are scheduled to face the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The break is crucial not only for Gafford but for the entire Mavericks roster, allowing other injured players to regain fitness. The team’s medical staff will closely monitor Gafford’s progress, aiming to ensure his readiness for the demanding stretch of games following the All-Star festivities. His quick return would be vital for Dallas, which relies on his presence in the paint for rebounding and defensive contributions.

Dallas Mavericks Navigate Roster Challenges

The Dallas Mavericks have been grappling with a series of injuries throughout the season, testing the resilience and depth of their squad. The departures of key players like Daniel Gafford and Naji Marshall from a single game highlight the precarious balance teams maintain in the rigorous NBA schedule. While specific details on the severity of Gafford’s ankle soreness were not immediately clear, the team will prioritize caution to prevent further complications.

The strategic use of the All-Star break for player recovery is paramount for teams aiming for a strong finish to the regular season. For the Mavericks, ensuring their core players, including Gafford, return healthy and refreshed will be critical in their push for playoff contention.

The timing of Daniel Gafford’s injury, just before the All-Star break, presents a silver lining for the Dallas Mavericks, offering a natural window for recovery that might otherwise be unavailable during the regular season grind.