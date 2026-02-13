Download app from appStore

One day, the NBA record books will be safe from LeBron James. But not Thursday.

The Los Angeles Lakers star recorded 28 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in a 124-104 win over the Dallas Mavericks, making him the oldest player in NBA history to record a triple-double at 41 years and 44 days. Karl Malone was the previous record-holder at 40 years and 127 days.

It was also James’ first triple-double since Feb. 1, 2025, breaking the longest drought of his career. He now has 123 total in the regular season, placing him fifth all-time behind Russell Westbrook, Nikola Jokić, Oscar Robertson and Magic Johnson.

Advertisement

As for the oldest triple-double leaderboard, here’s how that looks now:

  1. LeBron James (41 years, 44 days)

  2. Karl Malone (40 years, 127 days)

  3. LeBron James (40 years, 33 days)

  4. LeBron James (40 years, 22 days)

  5. LeBron James (39 years, 359 days)

  6. LeBron James (39 years, 342 days)

  7. LeBron James (39 years, 333 days)

  8. LeBron James (39 years, 321 days)

  9. LeBron James (39 years, 319 days)

  10. LeBron James (39 years, 316 days)

  11. LeBron James (39 years, 314 days)

  12. LeBron James (39 years, 301 days)

  13. LeBron James (39 years, 106 days)

  14. LeBron James (39 years, 88 days)

  15. LeBron James (39 years, 28 days)

  16. LeBron James (38 years, 353 days)

  17. LeBron James (38 years, 320 days)

James has spent the past few years shredding every idea we have of what is possible this late in a player’s career, and the above list is certainly one way he’s doing that. Thursday was also James’ fourth straight game with double-digit assists, breaking John Stockton’s record for the longest such streak by a player 40 or older.

So there’s something else Malone and Stockton share.

The Lakers were still missing Luka Dončić, who remains out with a hamstring injury, but had no trouble with a limited Mavericks roster down one Cooper Flagg. The game was still close early in the third quarter, but a late run gave the Lakers a double-digit lead and Dallas never get within striking distance in the fourth quarter.

Source link