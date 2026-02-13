One day, the NBA record books will be safe from LeBron James. But not Thursday.
The Los Angeles Lakers star recorded 28 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in a 124-104 win over the Dallas Mavericks, making him the oldest player in NBA history to record a triple-double at 41 years and 44 days. Karl Malone was the previous record-holder at 40 years and 127 days.
It was also James’ first triple-double since Feb. 1, 2025, breaking the longest drought of his career. He now has 123 total in the regular season, placing him fifth all-time behind Russell Westbrook, Nikola Jokić, Oscar Robertson and Magic Johnson.
Advertisement
As for the oldest triple-double leaderboard, here’s how that looks now:
-
LeBron James (41 years, 44 days)
-
Karl Malone (40 years, 127 days)
-
LeBron James (40 years, 33 days)
-
LeBron James (40 years, 22 days)
-
LeBron James (39 years, 359 days)
-
LeBron James (39 years, 342 days)
-
LeBron James (39 years, 333 days)
-
LeBron James (39 years, 321 days)
-
LeBron James (39 years, 319 days)
-
LeBron James (39 years, 316 days)
-
LeBron James (39 years, 314 days)
-
LeBron James (39 years, 301 days)
-
LeBron James (39 years, 106 days)
-
LeBron James (39 years, 88 days)
-
LeBron James (39 years, 28 days)
-
LeBron James (38 years, 353 days)
-
LeBron James (38 years, 320 days)
James has spent the past few years shredding every idea we have of what is possible this late in a player’s career, and the above list is certainly one way he’s doing that. Thursday was also James’ fourth straight game with double-digit assists, breaking John Stockton’s record for the longest such streak by a player 40 or older.
So there’s something else Malone and Stockton share.
The Lakers were still missing Luka Dončić, who remains out with a hamstring injury, but had no trouble with a limited Mavericks roster down one Cooper Flagg. The game was still close early in the third quarter, but a late run gave the Lakers a double-digit lead and Dallas never get within striking distance in the fourth quarter.