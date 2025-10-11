The waterfront estate at 76180 Overseas Highway in Islamorada, Fla. was listed for $31.2 million by Sotheby’s International Realty. 1 OAK STUDIOS

Located in Islamorada, Fla., the 1.65-acre gated waterfront compound boasts a dock, boat ramp, a private beach, and two pools, according to the listing by Sotheby’s International Realty.

The 7,562-square-foot main residence has five bedrooms, six full baths, an office, and a gourmet kitchen featuring “marble and dolomite countertops, a custom mosaic tile backsplash, a built-in Miele coffee system, a wine tap, a 36″ Wolf gas cooktop, four Sub-Zero refrigerators, and two laundry rooms.”

The kitchen in the waterfront estate at in Islamorada, Fla. 1 OAK STUDIOS

The property is designed for entertaining, and includes an outdoor kitchen with an Italian brick pizza oven — which may have been a selling point for Portnoy, who’s known for his One Bite Pizza Reviews.

There’s space for a wine collection in the waterfront estate in Islamorada, Fla. that was listed for $31.2 million by Sotheby’s International Realty. 1 OAK STUDIOS

“A stunning 180-bottle glass wine cellar, a handmade wood bar with a wood sink, a Sonos sound system, and a media-ready living room with blackout shades enhance the entertaining potential,” the listing states.

Outdoor entertaining space at the Florida estate. 1 OAK STUDIOS

“Additional highlights include an elevator, Lutron lighting system, Toto toilets, expansive covered porches with panoramic open bay views, an outdoor kitchen complete with Italian brick pizza oven, flat grill, and smoker, as well as a tackle room and 4-car garage.”

One of the bedrooms at the bayfront compound in Islamorada. 1 OAK STUDIOS

The 2,666-square-foot guest house offers a private gated drive, three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a private pool, and a fully equipped kitchen with JennAir appliances, “making it ideal for hosting guests or extended family in complete privacy,” the listing states.

“With two gated driveways, serene lawns, and a high-end tropical ambiance, this estate seamlessly blends privacy, prestige, and paradise,” the listing states. “A one-of-a-kind legacy property – experience the ultimate Florida Keys lifestyle.”

The waterfront estate in Islamorada, Fla. was listed for $31.2 million by Sotheby’s International Realty. 1 OAK STUDIOS

The waterfront estate features breathtaking views of the ocean. 1 OAK STUDIOS

