Match Report

Medvedev clinches 50th Top 10 win, advances to Shanghai SFs

Former World No. 1 defeats De Minaur 6-4, 6-4

October 10, 2025

Getty Images Daniil Medvedev in action on Friday in Shanghai.

By Sam Jacot

Daniil Medvedev recorded his 50th Top 10 win on Friday at the Rolex Shanghai Masters, where he defeated Alex de Minaur to reach his second ATP Masters 1000 semi-final of the season.

In a physical encounter, with more than 32 points going beyond nine shots, Medvedev found the edge against De Minaur, who was slightly off his best. The 29-year-old struck 11 more winners than the Australian (27-16), committed two fewer unforced errors (25-27) and won 15 of his 16 first-serve points in the second set to advance after one hour and 53 minutes.

“I was super tired and I knew against Alex, like against Learner, we would have long points. I think in the third or fourth game we had a couple and I thought it was going to be a long day, but I am happy with the way I played,” Medvedev said. “I was really clutch in the important moments and hitting the ball great and putting him under pressure. The second set was tight but I found the best at the end. I am really happy with the level.”

Medvedev is chasing his first tour-level title since Rome in May 2023 and he will next meet Arthur Rinderknech in the last four. Earlier this season, Medvedev advanced to the semi-finals in Indian Wells but lost to Holger Rune.

Medvedev, who triumphed in Shanghai in 2019, has reached 50 tour-level semi-finals on hard courts, with 18 of his 20 titles coming on the surface. He has been made to work hard in Shanghai on his quest for title number 21, also surviving a three-set epic against Learner Tien in the fourth round.

De Minaur leaves Shanghai seventh in the PIF ATP Live Race To Turin. The 10-time tour-level champion is 640 points clear of 10th-placed Felix Auger-Aliassime, who is the first player outside the Top 8 cut due to ninth-placed Jack Draper being sidelined for the rest of the year with injury. De Minaur, who now trails Medvedev 4-8 in the pair’s Lexus ATP Head2Head series, is aiming to compete at the Nitto ATP Finals for the second consecutive season.