Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate Karwa Chauth in New York with daughter Malti Marie, share stunning family moments

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Karwa Chauth together in New York, sharing sweet family moments on Instagram. Nick even returned home mid-tour to be with Priyanka , and fans loved seeing their bond and respect for Indian traditions.

Priyanka stuns in red

For the occasion, Priyanka looked stunning in a red embroidered suit, accessorised with matching bangles, statement earrings, and a small bindi, representing love and prosperity. Her hair and makeup were soft yet elegant, highlighting her natural glow. Nick complemented her in a white kurta, smiling warmly in their living room adorned with diyas and candles, creating the perfect festive atmosphere.

Priyanka Chopra Writes ‘Nicholas’ In Her Karva Chauth Mehndi With Daughter Malti

Malti joins the fun

Their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, joined in on the celebration. One photo showed the little one sitting at a table, scribbling her name on a notepad amidst vibrant red decorations. In another, her tiny hands were decorated with henna, mirroring Priyanka’s intricate mehendi design. Priyanka also shared close-ups of her mehendi, with Nick’s full name, “Nicholas,” written on her palm. Another post featured her and Malti’s hands side by side, a sweet symbol of family love and tradition.Priyanka and Nick, who started dating and got married in 2018, continue to blend Indian and Western traditions. They welcomed Malti via surrogacy in January 2022. Priyanka was last seen in Heads Of State with Idris Elba and John Cena. She will next star in SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu and play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff.