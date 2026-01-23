Deandre Ayton's perfect night keys Lakers win over Raptors

LOS ANGELES — Deandre Ayton had a perfect night and the Los Angeles Lakers finished the first half of the regular season with as close to a perfect defensive performance as they’ve had thus far in a 110-93 win over the Toronto Raptors.

Ayton, who missed Saturday’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers because of left knee soreness, returned Sunday and scored 25 points with 13 rebounds and zero turnovers while going 10-for-10 from the field.

He became the first player in team history to score 25 or more points on 100% shooting with zero turnovers in a game since individual turnovers became official in 1977-78, according to ESPN Research.

“That’s pretty cool,” said Ayton, who also had a game in December against Philadelphia when he went 7-for-7. “I definitely give it up to my teammates. They find me in the most easiest spots ever, and I got some easy ones tonight, for sure.”

Ayton also became just the third player in franchise history to make at least 10 field goals without missing a shot, while also grabbing at least 10 rebounds, joining Wilt Chamberlain (March 11, 1969) and Mitch Kupchak (Nov. 21, 1981).

“That’s a thing I never even thought I would be a part of,” Ayton said. “I’m definitely honored and appreciative, but I love this game so hopefully I get more of those.”

Ayton’s performance was instrumental for L.A., which came into the night having lost five of its past six games by an average of 13.2 points. The Lakers held the Raptors to 93 points — the fewest points they allowed their opponents to score all season.

“He was phenomenal,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said of Ayton. “It’s just a huge thing for our team.”

Luka Doncic (25 points, seven assists) and LeBron James (24 points, seven assists) were also effective as L.A. brought its record to 25-16

“Well, it’s not a bad record,” Doncic said. “Obviously it could be better, but sometimes we play like this and we played against Atlanta [in L.A.’s 141-116 win Tuesday]. It gives us a better chance to win. So just got to look at those two games and play like that.”

L.A. will open the second half of the season with an eight-game road trip, beginning Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets.

“I mean, we’re getting paid to do this,” Doncic said. “Shouldn’t be any excuses. So I know it’s going to be a lot of traveling, but we get paid to do this and I love it.”