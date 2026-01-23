Traitors' Ron Funches Shares Autism Diagnosis

“He’s got great discipline, and I don’t know where he got it, because I never disciplined—I didn’t know how,” he said in a clip shared to Instagram in April. “Especially having a teenager and having someone have autism, I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know what was teenager related. I didn’t know what was autism related.”
“I don’t know which of these things made him download 60 episodes of The Price Is Right, but I know that’s not normal,” Ron continued, prompting laughter from the audience. “The Price Is Right is a fine show, but it is the same damn show every day. I’m like, ‘Son, did you need to fill the entire DVR with Price is Right? He’s like, ‘I’m just trying to keep season stats, dad.’”
He concluded, “I’m like, ‘OK, so, it’s the autism. Carry on.’”
