Deion Sanders institutes Colorado football fines, rules ahead of 2026 season

Colorado coach Deion Sanders set new rules in place to discourage his players from tardiness or misbehavior. Coming out of a disappointing 3-9 season, Sanders’ roster is once again transfer heavy with 42 signees. That influx offers an opportunity to set new guidelines for his team.

According to Sanders’ presentation shared with his roster during a January team meeting, Colorado instituted eight new fines for attendance violations along with NIL reprimands for violations of team rules and “public or social media” misconduct.

Within his new set of rules, Sanders said he no longer wants to see team apparel from other universities inside of his building.

“That would be like your lady who you have currently wearing her ex-boyfriend’s stuff,” Sanders said during Well Off Media‘s latest production. “How do you feel about that? She is sitting up here with a shirt on that has her ex’s name. That’s how I feel about that when I see you coming to the cafeteria. You eat our food with your last team on it? Obviously, if you wanted to stay there, you should have stayed.”

In addition, cell phones, food or drinks are no longer allowed in team meeting rooms. Sanders expects undivided attention from his players, one of the priorities promised amid wide-scoping program changes following 2025’s collapse in Boulder.

Colorado’s tardiness penalties for players

Late to practice: $500

No show to practice: $2,500

Late to meeting or film session: $400

No show to meeting or film session: $2,000

Late to strength and conditioning workout: $1,000

No show to strength and conditioning workout: $1,500

Late to treatment: $1,000

No show for treatment: $1,500

Violation of team rules: $1,000-$2,500 (based on severity)

Public or social media misconduct: $2,500-$5,000 (based on severity)

“Profanity needs to stop,” Sanders said. “I’ve heard it myself, especially in the dining area. It needs to stop. We’re not the only ones in the cafeteria. You need to be respectful. And make sure we respect our women. If you get out of pocket and start calling our women by their first name, that’s a problem with me.”

Colorado’s roster plan for 2026

The roster again flipped at Colorado. Redshirt freshman Julian Lewis will be QB1 with Utah transfer Isaac Wilson — the younger brother of former NFL Draft pick Zach Wilson, serving as his backup.

Alabama transfer Richard Young takes over as the bulldozer in the backfield alongside returner Micah Welch and two additional transfers from Sacramento State. Former Texas wideout DeAndre Moore Jr. was Colorado’s highest-rated portal signee and he’ll be leaned on heavily in the passing game along with San Jose State transfer Danny Scudero and Miami University’s Kam Perry.

Colorado’s offensive line will be entirely new, a position group that saw tackle Jordan Seaton, one of the best players in the country, transfer to LSU. Colorado signed several former Power players with experience at the position.

Overall, Colorado’s transfer haul ranks 22nd in the country by 247Sports, with many of its top acquisitions coming on defense. Former Tennessee safety Boo Carter, Texas linebacker Liona Lefau and Notre Dame cornerback Cree Thomas should all have starring roles.